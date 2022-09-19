CEI to hold ribbon-cutting for new Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center
The College of Eastern Idaho will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday at the new Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center, located at 101 Technology Drive in the former Bonneville County Technology Center.
Bonneville County Commissioners officially transferred the ownership of the technology center to College of Eastern Idaho in May, a CEI news release said.
The transfer process involved the Bonneville County Commissioners, the Regional Development Alliance, the city of Idaho Falls, and the acceptance of the property by CEI’s board of trustees.
“The building affords an exciting opportunity for the college, our students, and our community workforce partners,” CEI Board Chairman Park Price said in the release.
Along with the transfer of the facility and acreage, the RDA also transferred more than $700,000 of associated funding to update and repair the building, the release said.
The college will use the 32,000-square-foot building along with 8.47 acres to train the region’s workforce in skilled trades such as construction, electrical, HVAC, heavy equipment operation, plumbing and welding. The training center contains eight flexible-use high bays along with six classrooms or laboratories that have optional configurations for hands-on training.
The Eastern Idaho Workforce Advisory Council has been established to represent the workforce interests of the region’s industry demands in the programming for workforce training center, the release said.
The center is focused on the long-term goal of developing skills and increasing the eastern Idaho workforce. The combined leadership, unique expertise, experience, and infrastructure of CEI and the Industry Advisory Council will produce the results required to bring this vision to fruition, the release said.
AARP Tax Aide seeks volunteers
AARP Tax Aide is looking for volunteers for the coming tax season.
The AARP Tax Aide program provides high-quality tax return preparation at no cost to the taxpayer, a release said. As an increasing number of counselors retire from the program due to age, it is beginning to limit the number of people the program can assist.
No special skills or prior training are required for volunteer Tax-Aide counselors. Most counselors started out having only prepared their own returns. Counselors are asked to spare a day per week during the tax season. Beginning in November, the AARP Tax Aide program will provide the necessary training to acquaint volunteers with current tax law and software.
For information, call 208-528-8887.
Commercial real estate
Upper Valley Community Health Services Inc. purchased 12 acres on Hitt Road in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ahhhsome Relaxation launches First Responders Fund
Ahhhsome Relaxation in Ammon and the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho have partnered to launch an ongoing fund that benefits local first responders by allowing them to receive treatments and therapies free of charge at Ahhhsome Relaxation.
The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho initially reached out to Ahhhsome Relaxation to coordinate this fund after the positive results the chaplaincy had seen from bringing in its police officers who had recently responded to a traumatic incident, an Ahhhsome Relaxation news release said.
“When an officer or firefighter responds to trauma, they often experience trauma themselves. We needed a safe place to bring our first responders in order to help them decompress and recuperate after the demands, stresses, and traumas experienced while they are on the job,” said Christa Trinchera, the chaplaincy’s executive director, in the release.
Ahhhsome Relaxation is a 24/7 stress reduction and wellness center. Donations to the First Responders Fund can be made via Venmo @AhhhsomeAmmon or at gofundme.com/f/ahhhsomefirstrespondersfund.
For information, contact Alyce Jeppesen at alyce@ahhhsomerelaxation.com or Christa Trinchera at christa@chaplainsofidaho.org.
EIRMC recognized for treating chest pain
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for “demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain,” a hospital news release said.
EIRMC was recently awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation. The recognition was based on “rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack,” the release said.
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a nonsurgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
According to the ACC, hospitals that have earned this designation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary percutaneous coronary intervention available all day, every day throughout the year.
“Since more than 730,000 Americans will suffer a heart attack this year, it’s important for community members to know that EIRMC provides high-quality care to address chest pain …,” said Dr. Brett Hiendlmayr, Interventional Cardiologist and Medical Director of the Cardiology Department at EIRMC, in the release.
