Business Start-up Essentials Workshop offered
The Idaho Innovation Center will host a free Business Start-up Essentials Workshop on the fourth Monday of each month through the end of the year.
The workshop runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Idaho Innovation Center, 2300 N. Yellowstone Highway. Workshop trainers are Bryan Magleby, SBDC Business Consultant / Idaho Innovation Center executive director; Cheryl O’Brien, Idaho Women’s Business Center East associate director; and Bill Woods, SCORE volunteer.
Attendees will meet with professionals in banking, accounting, legal, insurance and human resources, an event flyer said. Class members will get a better understanding of financing, business plans, start-up expectations and more.
The in-person two-hour class designed to assist start-up business owners with tasks including:
• Choosing a business name
• Registering businesses in Idaho
• Financing options and start-up expectations
• Writing a business plan to apply for a small business loan or developing a dynamic business road map
• Financial projections
Attendees also can meet with area bankers, accountants, insurance agents and lawyers to learn how they can be of assistance.
Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/3BfohLf.
For information, call 208-523-1026.
Outdoors show planned this month
The Teton Overland Show, created in 2017, will be held later this month. The event caters to those interested in the outdoors, off-roading, and camping, which is also known as overlanding, the event’s website said.
“Overlanding is the pursuit of adventure through self-reliant vehicle-based travel,” the website said.
The three-day event, which has more than 150 exhibitor spots, takes place Sept. 16-18 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 2194 Snake River Parkway.
The event will feature classes, product demonstrations, guided trail runs, classes, a ladies’ lounge, kid’s activity area and more.
To purchase tickets go to bit.ly/3ARLdPg
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18.
General admission tickets for adults (15 and over) are $10 per day. Children 14 and under will be admitted free. Weekend passes are $25 per person. In-Show camping packages also are available.
For information, call 208-701-2070 or email info@tetonoverlandshow.com.
Idaho Women’s Business Center hosts networking event
The Idaho Women’s Business Center will host a Peers @ the Pier networking event tonight from 5:30 to 7 at the Pier at Snake River Landing .
Women business owners will be able to meet each other and learn more about Idaho Women’s Business Center membership at the free event. Food and drink will be available in a relaxed setting.
Interested attendees must sign up online by 1 p.m. today at bit.ly/3RztCm4.
QuickBooks for Business classes planned
The Idaho Innovation Center will play host to a QuickBooks training from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 at 2300 N. Yellowstone Highway.
Course trainer Jared Blackham, of Crestworth Accounting, will coach attendees on bookkeeping concepts, how to set up QuickBooks, vendor transactions (payables, issuing checks), customer transactions (invoicing, receivables, making deposits), how to read financial statements and how to review and manage their business.
The cost is $199. Register online at bit.ly/3cRG7e8. For information, call 208-523-1026.
Digital marketing training
The Idaho Innovation Center will play host to a digital marketing workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
The cost is $149.
Attendees will learn about developing marketing messaging, website creation and management as well as social media marketing and search engine optimization.
Register online at bit.ly/3EKMrNf. For information, call 208-523-1026.
Systemizing Sales for Success workshop
Jared Oviatt, business partner at BBSI, will lead a Systemizing Sales for Success workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30 at the Small Business Development Center at the Idaho Innovation Center.
The cost is $149.
Attendees will learn how to target their ideal customers, motivate people to buy, close more sales and increase sales.
Register online at bit.ly/3AKtMQK. For information, call 208-523-1026.
Business Discussion on Greater Idaho Falls Transit
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host a business discussion on Idaho Falls transit from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the College of Eastern Idaho, Building 5, Room 529, 1600 S. 25th East.
The hourlong discussion with Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze and Idaho Falls Transit Coordinator Kade Marquez will focus on how the Greater Idaho Falls Transit can help local businesses.
Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s September Business After Hours event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Bank of Commerce’s Downtown Branch, 375 N. Yellowstone Highway.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in September:
• Homer Real Estate, 5 p.m., Sept. 13, 2240 E 25th St.
• Parade of Homes 2022, 10 a.m., Sept. 15, 1912 E. Beach Park Drive
• College of Eastern Idaho Workforce Training, noon, Sept. 21, 101 Technology Drive
• simpLEE Home, 4:30 p.m., Sept. 22, 223 1st St.
Submit news
