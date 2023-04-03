EIRMC achieves two cardiac care milestones
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center are celebrating two “significant milestones” in cardiac care during March.
The cardiology team performed its 300th transaortic valve replacement to treat aortic stenosis. Aortic stenosis is a valve disease that reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body, an EIRMC news release said. The medical center’s staff also performed its 500th left atrial appendage closure during the month.
During transaortic valve replacement, an interventional cardiologist inserts a new valve within the diseased valve, in a similar way to stents being placed within a damaged artery, the release said. Using a minimally invasive approach, the damaged aortic valve is accessed via the femoral artery near the groin, thus avoiding a large incision, the release said.
“TAVR patients have shorter hospital stays, recover faster and feel better quicker,” Dr. Brett Hiendlmayr, interventional cardiologist, said in the release.
Hiendlmayr said it’s a challenge for patients to get properly diagnosed with aortic stenosis in the first place. He recommends that if a person is experiencing one of the three main symptoms of aortic stenosis — chest discomfort, shortness of breath or feeling dizzy — they should seek medical attention.
The left atrial appendage closure helps patients with atrial fibrillation (A Fib), a heart condition where the upper chambers of the heart beat too fast and with irregular rhythm. A Fib is the most common cardiac arrhythmia; people with this condition have five times greater risk of stroke than those with normal heart rhythms, the release said.
During this procedure, the implant device closes off the heart’s left atrial appendage. Doing so keeps harmful blood clots that can form in the left atrial appendage from entering the blood stream and potentially causing a stroke, the release said.
Teton Music to give away two Pearl River pianosThankful for the life that music has given him, Teton Music owner Spencer Willis is giving away two brand-new Pearl River pianos from his Ammon store.
A Teton Music news release said one of the pianos will be given to an individual or family and the other one will go to a school, church or community organization.
No purchase is necessary, but entry is restricted to eastern Idaho residents only “so the prizes go to the community,” the release said.
Enter online at TetonMusic.com/Grand-Giveaway.
Chamber Legislative Recap
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Legislative Recap with local legislators on April 14.
The event runs from 11:30-1:30 p.m. at The Westbank Convention Center, 525 River Parkway. Lunch will be followed by discussion. Admission is $20 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers.
Liberty on Parade registration
Registration is now open for the The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July parade.
Registration for the 2023 Liberty on Parade is only being accepted online through the chamber’s website, a chamber news release said. Registration will close once all 120 spots are filled.
The annual parade, one of eastern Idaho’s largest tourist draws, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.
