Development Workshop Inc. starts its 50th year in operationDevelopment Workshop Inc. has received its 17th consecutive three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.
Development Workshop Inc. was accredited for its programs of community employment services in both employment supports and job development, community integration, employee development services, employment planning services, organizational employment services and services for children and youth, a Development Workshop Inc. news release said. The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served.
“This … represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards,” the release said. “An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable and accountable.”
Development Workshop Inc. also will be celebrate its 50th anniversary as a nonprofit community rehabilitation program later this year.
To learn more about Development Workshop Inc., visit dwinc.org or call 208-524-1550.
Fall River Electric pays out another $1.5M to customersFall River Electric Cooperative has paid out $1.5 million in the form of an Instant Owner Rebate to 2021 owner/customers of the Co-Op.
The $1.5 million is on top of the $1.7 million plus paid out to owner-members in December through the cooperative’s annual Patronage Capital program, a utility news release said. In total, Fall River Electric has distributed over $3 million within the last two months.
The Fall River board wanted to return current profits, referred to as margins, to all the cooperative’s owners, the release said.
February’s disbursement is to those customers who purchased power last year while the December payments were to members of the Co-Op that purchased power back in 2000 to early 2004, the release said. The patronage capital program is where extra revenues over the cost of operations is then disbursed to its owner-members on an approximate 18-year cycle. Unlike investor-owned utilities that pay profits to stockholders, Fall River Electric’s patronage capital is a customer’s investment in the cooperative, the release said.
The amount of each rebate is based on how much each owner-member paid for electricity in 2021 and is being provided as a credit on their February statements, the release said.
Idaho Falls Chamber Academy registration is underwayThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is taking registration for its Chamber Academy.
Class topics include:
• Hiring strategies that lead to success
• Marketing your small business
• Cybersecurity essentials for small business
• Human resources essentials for small business
• Sales fundamentals
• Business culture and ethics for success
Member pricing is $25 per class or $125 for all classes. Nonmember pricing is $30 per class and $175 for all classes.
Each person that that attends five or more classes will receive an official Chamber Academy certificate.
Classes run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22, April 26, June 28, Aug. 23, Oct. 25 and Dec. 20.
For information, call 208-523-1010 or go online to idahofallschamber.com.
Business Of Distinction nominations due by Feb. 28The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2022 Business Of Distinction Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. April 28.
The awards recognize local businesses who have had a positive impact and have contributed to the social and economic well-being of the area.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 28. Nominations can be submitted online at surveymonkey.com/r/2022BoDNom.
