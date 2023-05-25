On laptop diverse people collage webcam GettyImages
Idaho businesses are invited to learn about the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour services Wednesday, May 31 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (MDT) during an online seminar via Zoom.

Employees are also welcome to attend.


