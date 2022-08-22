Airports Federal Grants

Travelers queue up at the south security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

 David Zalubowski

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is telling airlines to do a better job of helping stranded travelers or they will face new regulations. Buttigieg wants airlines to provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight. He also says they should give out meal vouchers when flights are delayed three hours or longer. That’s if the disruption is caused by something in the airline’s control. Buttigieg wrote to the CEOs of most leading U.S. airlines in letters that the Transportation Department released Friday. Airline trade groups did not comment immediately. Buttigieg has been sparring with the airlines since late spring over high numbers of canceled and delayed flights. The airlines and federal agencies have blamed each other for the flight disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays.

Tags

Recommended for you