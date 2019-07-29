Jenny Bueno once got stuck in a metered parking lot because she didn't have cash to pay the fee. She eventually convinced the parking attendant to take a check — for $6.
For many years, Bueno hasn't carried cash. Now the owner of a coffee shop and wholesale distributor, Chapolera Coffee on First Street in Idaho Falls, she understands when a customer pays for a $2.12 cup of coffee using a credit card. At least 70 percent of her customers pay that way.
"I'm actually surprised when people pay cash," Bueno said.
It's not just coffee vendors that are experiencing a decline in cash use — as commerce embraces the convenience and security of online banking, cash use has fallen.
Banks have had a front-row seat to the trend.
"We're definitely, as an industry, seeing a trend to less use of cash — everywhere, in branch transactions to ATM withdrawals," said Chad Dilley, senior vice president of channel strategy for Zions Bank. "The biggest shift has come over the last couple of years."
Cash likely has technology to blame for its declining popularity. Money vendors themselves have had to cope. U.S. Bank recently closed an Idaho Falls branch, one of many across the country, as part of an effort to focus resources on online banking.
With the push of a button, one can check their balance, transfer money or make a transaction — and they can do it on their always-handy phone. Users of digital wallets — Apple Pay and Samsung Pay — don't even have to take out their real wallet to pay for a $7 sandwich or a $500 television. Friends splitting a dinner check can send money using mobile payments apps, such as Venmo and Zelle.
It's not just digital-savvy young people that are embracing digital transactions, Dilley said. Older generations, too, are paying with plastic and banking online.
"It depends on the customer's comfort with trying those new technologies," Dilley said.
Jessie Lyon, 62, of Firth, was shopping at Barnes and Noble in mid-July, looking for a birthday gift for her daughter. She would probably be paying for a book using her debit card, she said.
"I’ve got less than $30 cash in my purse," Lyon said. "I don’t keep a lot of cash, so I’ll probably pay (with a) card."
Lyon used to pay for most things with cash, but now her work checks are deposited directly into her bank account, and it's not worth the effort to go to the ATM. Instead, she carries a few Alexander Hamiltons, which helps her keep spending reigned in — "It’s more of a visual, feeling thing for me," she said.
At the same time, she stays vigilant watching her debit card transactions.
"I’m used to using debit for more things," Lyon said. "But I try to be real disciplined about checking that bank account everyday and writing things down so I know where I’m at. When I didn’t, I found a lot of surprises."
Businesses have had to respond to a growing number of customers without cash in their pockets.
About a decade ago, Reed's Dairy, a dairy farm and ice cream shop in Idaho Falls, was a cash-only business.
"We received more and more requests for people wanting to pay with their credit card and/or debit card," said Alan Reed, co-owner of Reed's Dairy. "We knew that's what the customer preferred."
The business bought a credit card machine.
At first, most people still used cash to pay for their ice cream. Now, about eight years later, the vast majority, more than 90 percent, of customers use cards, Reed said.
For the dairy, accepting cards was a customer service issue.
"In a way, in today's society, it's almost disrespectful not to take their credit cards because that's how they pay now," Reed said.
Even merchant spaces that would traditionally be cash-only, such as farmers markets, have become card-friendly.
Bueno has sold Chapolera Coffee at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market for three years. Bueno purchased a mobile card reader, manufactured by Square, for about $10. Over time, more farmers market vendors, even those that sell produce, have invested in similar technology, so they can serve credit card users, Bueno said.
"If you don't, you lose at least 30 to 40 percent of your customer base," she said. "Or they save the cash for those few vendors still do not take cards. There are still some but most of us now take cards."
While cards are more convenient for customers, the increased use of plastic is becoming a challenge for business owners, especially businesses that sell low-priced items — $3 coffee or ice cream. The reason: "That credit card fee becomes really expensive," Reed said.
Not only do merchants have to pay for registers that take credit cards and mobile payment services — Square registers run up to $1,000 — but every time a customer swipes or inserts a chip, the merchant pays a fee to the credit card company.
For Bueno, the fees range between 2.9 and 3.5 percent of every transaction. Some of that percentage is built into the cost of coffee, but not all of it.
"If you start charging the customer for every, single, little thing, they get annoyed and they get confused," she said. "You have to cover most of it. It's just the cost of doing business."
The fees affect small and large merchants.
Kroger, which owns Smith's and other grocery stores, has rebelled against credit card fees in recent years. The company announced in March that Smith's would no longer accept Visa credit cards, due to high fees. It was the second time in as many years Kroger banned Visa from one of its stores.
If given a choice, Bueno said she would ask customers to pay cash. But ultimately, accepting cards is a customer-service necessity.
"I have a lot of customers who come every day for just a cup of coffee," she said. "I don't want to penalize my loyal customers."