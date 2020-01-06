In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, the new Door View Cam is on display at the Ring booth before CES International in Las Vegas. From the face scanner that will check in some attendees to the cameras-everywhere array of digital gadgets, the CES gadget show is all-in on surveillance technology — whether it calls it that or not. Nestled in the “smart home” and “smart city” showrooms at the sprawling Las Vegas consumer tech conference are devices that see, hear and track the people they encounter and sometimes analyze their looks and behavior. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)