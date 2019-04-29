Costco is opening a new location in northeast Idaho Falls, an industrial and agricultural area of town with little retail businesses. But once the retail giant moves in, more retailers could follow.
The planned Costco, which was announced last week at an Idaho Falls City Council meeting, will be located at the intersection of East Lincoln Road and Hitt Road, the border of Idaho Falls and Ammon. Idaho Falls annexed the former Bonneville County property last year.
The intersection is already busy; it's a meeting point for residents of greater Idaho Falls driving to Idaho Falls and Ammon from the area’s northern cities or vice versa.
City officials from both Idaho Falls and Ammon are showing interest in economic development there and hoping that Costco will attract other business.
"Having a Costco store in this location will help spur other economic development in this area of the city, as a significant driver of retail activity," said Dana Briggs, Idaho Falls' economic development director, at the City Council meeting. "The facility will attract members from both inside and outside of the city to shop in Idaho Falls."
Many residents of northern cities already come to Idaho Falls and Ammon to shop. But for those cities, such as Iona, which has no grocery stores, Costco will be a welcome, nearby addition.
When he first heard about the planned Costco location, Iona Mayor Daniel Gubler thought, "Man, now I don't have to drive clear across Idaho Falls."
"The dynamic that is Iona is people accept the fact that when they move in there they don't have a grocery store around the corner," Gubler said. "It's nice to be as close as we are and to have access to those things. Having something closer will be nice and convenient."
The lone Iona store that sells limited groceries is Iona Food Mart, a convenience store and Sinclair gas station.
"We don't have a big food section, but we go through it pretty good," said Ken Nielson, manager of the store.
When asked whether Nielson will shop at Costco, Nielson said, "Dang right, I would."
But not everyone has to shop at Costco for development in northeast Idaho Falls to be a success. Shopping at Costco requires a $60 minimum annual membership, and it's not the type of grocery store where you can pop in and buy a gallon of milk. It's jokingly referred to as "the hundred-dollar store" because many customers spend at least $100 per visit.
Costco could attract other retail development, as it did in Pocatello in the decade since it opened.
According to Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Costco's presence attracted new retailers and restaurants to an area that was populated by warehouses, train tracks and the National Guard recruiting office.
The area's growth was due to both Costco's presence and city efforts to spur economic development, Hunter said.
"Any of that development around it was not there," Hunter said. "(Costco) really helped jump-start that."
Costco and the businesses it attracted helped reduce the amount of Pocatello-area residents shopping out of town, Hunter said, a phenomenon he calls "retail sales tax slippage to Idaho Falls or Salt Lake."
"There's probably still some of that, but it's really firmed up the market and made our retail much stronger," Hunter said.
Idaho Falls isn't the only city that could see the economic benefits of the new Costco.
"It's not in the city of Ammon, but it's going to be very close," said Micah Austin, Ammon's city administrator.
Costco showed signs of interest in the greater Idaho Falls area in 2012. The retailer ignited a bidding war between city officials in Idaho Falls and Ammon, vying for the economic benefits that Costco would bring. While Idaho Falls won the battle, the planned Costco is close enough to Ammon to be an anchor for future development there, as well.
Ammon city officials are hoping to set up an urban renewal area — a tax increment financing tool that encourages economic development through infrastructure investment — along the east side of Hitt Road.
The proposed urban renewal area stretches from the Ammon Walmart nearly to the roundabout at East Lincoln Road.
"We feel like (Costco) is going to provide a nice boost to that entire area, including to our urban renewal area," Austin said.
He added, "We do see this as a benefit to the entire region. We feel like Costco will lift everybody up."
Construction is expected to begin on the new Costco in September. It's expected to open in August 2020.