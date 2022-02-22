IDAHO FALLS — Baseballs, wood bats, hockey skates, signing players, and then there’s that trademark licensing issue. Whether it's baseball or hockey, Kevin Greene is a busy man these days.
Greene is the president and general manager of both the Idaho Falls Chukars and the new hockey team, yet to be named, that will take to the ice next fall.
Not only is Greene in the midst of planning for another season of Chukars’ baseball, but he is also juggling logistics for the debut of an Idaho Falls hockey team at the new Mountain America Center, currently under construction at Snake River Landing.
Though Melaleuca Field may still be frozen solid at the moment (probably more suitable for a hockey game), Greene and Billy Gardner Jr., the Chukars’ second-year manager, are busy putting together the Chukars’ roster for the 2022 Pioneer League season.
Two years ago, in a cost-cutting move, Major League Baseball reduced the number of affiliated minor leagues. The Pioneer League became an independent baseball league designated by MLB as a Partner League.
The Chukars lost not only their MLB affiliation with the Kansas City Royals and the financial support and access to players that comes with it, but they were saddled with an additional $300,000 in expenses.
“When we became a Partner League, we all of a sudden had to take on all the costs associated with players' salaries, workers' comp, coaches' salaries, meal monies, baseballs, bats. That was all paid for by the Major League team before,” Greene said.
Without a MLB affiliation, Greene is free to make decisions that would have been made previously by Royals management. In an effort to offset some of the $300,000 in lost financing, the Pioneer League decided to increase the number of games from 76 games to 96 games, thereby increasing each team’s number of home games.
“It didn’t offset all the added expense, but it certainly picked up enough added revenue to where all teams continue to remain viable in the league,” Greene said.
This happened just as the COVID-19 pandemic became public enemy No. 1 for all sporting events.
Greene said that COVID-19 impacted the number of large group sales last year but individual ticket sales were up significantly.
In a stadium that can seat 3,600 the Chukars averaged about 2,500 fans per game last year with a total season attendance of 110,000.
Greene and his staff are meeting with sponsors, advertisers and businesses trying to generate interest in special events and promotions at the ballpark this summer.
“Our business is driven by groups,” Greene said. “I think a lot of people this year are going to be much more comfortable coming out in large groups where last year they were a little more reluctant. We’re still going to do the hat night, the T-shirt night. We’re going to do a STEM night. We’re going to do our Breast Cancer Awareness night. We’re doing a Star Wars night. We’re doing an appreciation night for first responders and police, things like that, themed stuff. We’re doing a beach party."
While Greene and his staff are busy making plans for 2022, manager Billy Gardner Jr., called in from Ohio to discuss what fans could expect from the upcoming season.
“What we’re doing right now is putting the team together,” Gardner said. “We’ve invited back a lot of guys from last year’s team. Some have committed; some are still on the fence.”
Gardner said that last year’s team was an offensive powerhouse, finishing second in the league for home runs. He’s looking to field another competitive team for Idaho Falls baseball fans.
“They've got great fans,” Gardner said of the Chukars’ fan base. “They come out every night, they root the team on, they love the game and they love being around the players."
Gardner grew up in a baseball environment. You could say that he has baseball DNA. His father played in MLB from 1954 to 1963 and was a manager for the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals.
“Baseball — it’s life to me. My dad was in it; I’ve been in it for 33 years. At the end of the day, I love to teach, I love to coach, I love everything that comes along with the game, always will,” Gardner said. “I know that it’s changed in a lot of respects over the years but it’s still baseball. It’s 60 feet, 6 inches, 90 feet between the bases and it’s going out there and competing. Taking a bunch of guys and trying to get them better.”
The Chukars' home opener will be on May 25. On May 23, the Chukars will play an exhibition game against the Idaho Falls Bandits, defending champions of the 2021 American Legion World Series.
“Now’s the time if you have some interest in getting involved to contact us or stop by down here,” Greene said.
“Not only are we selling opportunities to promote your business here at the ballpark or come out and enjoy a night of minor league baseball, but we’re doing the same for the hockey team,” he said.
The baseball season will soon be here, but Greene also is in the midst of putting together the inaugural season of the Idaho Falls hockey team.
At the moment, Greene is working out the legal details for the name of the team and what league the Junior A hockey team will play in.
“I think we’re a month out,” Greene said about announcing the team’s name.
It’s a process that first has to be cleared for trademark before it can be publicly introduced.
“Junior A hockey is kids coming out of high school looking to be seen by college scouts,” Greene said. “It’s kind of a transitional period for kids going from high school to college hockey.”
Greene said that they have already sold more than 1,000 tickets for the hockey team’s inaugural season.
“The office is right here at Melaleuca Field inside the gift shop,” Greene said. “We’re here Monday through Friday, 9-5. We got people walking in looking at ticket opportunities for baseball and hockey right now.”
The Chukars' season runs from May 25 to Sept. 11. A 48-game season pass is $375; a 10-game pass, good anytime, is $110; individual box seats Sunday through Thursday are $14; Friday and Saturday are $16.
A hockey season pass is $300. Greene anticipates a season with 22-26 home games.