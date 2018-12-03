The nomination of David Taylor, dealer at Taylor Chevrolet Buick Cadillac in Rexburg, Idaho, for the 2019 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced last week by TIME.
Taylor is one of a select group of 51 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 102nd annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in San Francisco on January 25, 2019. The announcement of this year’s 50th annual award was made by Jorg Stratmann, publisher, TIME, and Doug Timmerman, president of Auto Finance for Ally Financial.
The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Taylor, 58, was chosen to represent the Idaho Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 51 auto dealers nominated for the 50th annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.
“I enjoy the challenge of making our dealerships feel like home to customers,” nominee Taylor said. “Having the opportunity to associate with so many fine colleagues and our many great customers is a privilege.”
A 1978 graduate of Madison High School in Rexburg, Taylor earned a degree in finance and marketing from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in 1983. When he graduated in the early 1980s, it was a tough time for the auto industry, so his father discouraged him from joining the family dealership, which was originally founded by his grandfather in 1928.
“Like many who grew up in a family dealership, my first jobs were washing cars, janitorial work and maintenance projects,” he said. “I loved everything automotive and begged to be part of the business, even telling my father I would work for free, and if he liked what he saw, he could start paying me.”
Four months out of college, Taylor was top salesperson and his father renegotiated his pay plan. Today, he owns two dealerships: Taylor Chevrolet Buick Cadillac in Rexburg and St. Anthony Motors, a Chevrolet, Buick and GMC store in St. Anthony, Idaho. His son-in-law, Blake Shaw, works for the dealership group.
Taylor’s penchant for hard work was forged while employed by a local farmer for six years during the summers and throughout harvest season. “I loved the soil, the tangible results of watering the crops and seeing the fruits of the harvest,” he said. “Working there has made farming the second love of my life.”
He was also inspired by the two years he spent in the Philippines on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Serving the beautiful people of the Philippines was the best experience of my life,” Taylor said. “I learned from great leaders and companions who taught me lessons in culture, economics, communication, faith and geography that changed me forever.”
A longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Rexburg, Taylor was named president in 1996 and Kiwanian of the Year in 1995. He has also served the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a bishop from 2003 to 2008.
One of his most rewarding community activities was working with the Madison School District as a board member from 1998 to 2008. “I personally enjoyed serving on the school board where we were able to not only get through some tough economic years but rallied community support for upgrading many facilities while keeping good fiscal responsibility in place,” Taylor said.
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive an additional $10,000 to give to charity.
In its eighth year as exclusive sponsor, Ally will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s 501(c)3 charity of choice. Nominees will also be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the philanthropic contributions and achievements of TIME Dealer of the Year nominees.
“It’s an incredible honor to recognize these dealers for their business accomplishments and their unwavering commitment to ‘Do It Right’ by helping others in their communities,” Timmerman said. “They are extraordinary auto leaders who care and go the extra mile to give of themselves to make their communities stronger. Ally is proud to support and celebrate their achievements.”
Taylor was nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award by Kevin Hanigan, vice president and executive director of the Idaho Automobile Dealers Association. He and his wife, Linda, have four children.