U.S. Department of Energy Idaho Operations Office Manager Robert Boston has been recognized as a 2021 Presidential Rank Award winner.
Boston received the Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Executive for sustained accomplishments at the Department of Energy, a Department of Energy news release said. The winners were chosen by President Joe Biden.
Known throughout the DOE complex as experts in nuclear energy and safety, Boston and his Idaho Operations Office employees attained success both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
In 2018, Boston launched an Idaho based nuclear safety review team that completely rewrote and approved the nuclear safety analysis for the Transient Reactor Test facility located at Idaho National Laboratory, the release said. The restart of the historical reactor at INL “marked the return of a capability that is critical to the United States’ role in the development and improvement of nuclear fuels, for both the existing fleet and a new generation of advanced nuclear reactors under design,” the release said.
The TREAT facility possesses specialized capabilities to test and develop accident tolerant nuclear fuel. This was the first time in 30 years that DOE restarted a reactor, and nuclear safety analysis was critical to project success.
“INL and the employees of the DOE Idaho Operations Office have long history of facing and solving many of the world’s most complex scientific and engineering challenges related to nuclear energy,” Boston said in the release. “When the need to develop and improve nuclear fuels arose, I knew the extensive nuclear safety knowledge of my staff and co-workers as well as the TREAT facility’s unique capabilities could provide a solution.”
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to present challenges, Boston’s “expert team seamlessly transitioned DOE-ID to a remote work environment, while still retaining productivity,” the release said.
The Idaho Operations Office was able to meet the needs of DOE and other federal agencies such as the Department of Defense and Homeland Security.
“Crucial national research and development priorities were attained amidst the pandemic thanks to continued operation of INL’s Advanced Test Reactor, which provides unmatched, national priority nuclear fuel and materials testing capabilities for military, federal, university and industry partners and customers, as well as the TREAT facility’s ongoing work to test and develop accident tolerant fuels,” the release said.
“I am extremely honored to be recognized for these accomplishments and the important work the Idaho Operations Office staff performs for the U.S. Department of Energy,” Boston said in the release.