Brick House Recovery to host Thursday grand-opening event
Brick House Recovery, a nationally accredited, faith-based substance abuse treatment program, has announced the grand opening of its Idaho Falls location.
The event will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at 1020 Landbank St., a Brick House Recovery news release said. Building tours as well as refreshments will be offered. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“We are super excited to be expanding Brick House Recovery into Idaho Falls and surrounding areas,” Jason Coombs, Brick House Recovery founder, said in the release. “.. Our goal is to provide a house of healing and a gathering place for both the addicted and their family members in this area.”
Brick House Recovery was established in Boise in 2014 when founder Coombs recognized a need for “high-quality, private, faith-based addiction recovery,” the release said.
For information, call 208-650-7359 or visit brickhouserecovery.com.
Old Dominion Freight to host open house at Blackfoot Service Center
An open house at the new Blackfoot Old Dominion Service Center will be held starting at noon Wednesday at 50 N 465 W, Blackfoot. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies begin at 12:20 p.m.
Old Dominion constructed the new service center, combining two service centers into one to accommodate strong customer growth in the Blackfoot area, a news release said. The 30-door service center, located on 11.8 acres, has the capacity to add 20 more doors as the customer base grows, the release said. The service center, which has 17 employees, is the company’s third in Idaho, including Boise and Twin Falls.
Be Your Own Superhero party is Thursday
The Center for Aesthetics will host its biggest party of the year on Thursday at its Idaho Falls location, 2375 E. Sunnyside Road. This year’s theme is “Be Your Own Superhero.”
Tickets are $25 and entitle attendees to savings, “VIP swag bags,” prizes and refreshments with all ticket proceeds benefiting local breast cancer charities, a company news release said. Costumes are encouraged and those selected among the top three costumes will win $750 in Center for Aesthetics rewards. Tickets must be purchased in advance and the event will sell out.
Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/be-your-own-superhero-party-tickets-74568322861.
For information, go to thecenterforaesthetics.com/events or call 208-529-8232.
Dillard’s to hold semi-annual Lingerie Fit For The Cure event
Dillard’s will be raising money Oct. 9 for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation with its semi-annual Lingerie Fit For The Cure event.
The event will donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation $2 for every woman who gets fit and $2 for every Wacoal brand bra it sells.
Dillard’s is located in the Grand Teton Mall at 2420 E, 17th St.
