Idaho Falls Power won’t raise rates in the coming year
Idaho Falls Power has announced that it won’t increase power rates for the coming year. The city-owned utility already has some of the lowest rates in the country, an Idaho Falls Power news release said.
Additionally, Idaho Falls Power customers also will receive a credit on their bills in the form of a power cost adjustment.
Each year Idaho Falls Power estimates the amount of electricity needed for the coming year. As the year progresses, if market conditions are favorable and water levels are high enough to generate excess power, the utility is able to sell that excess power on the market, the release said.
“While we can’t control the wholesale market or snowpack, we have definitely been the beneficiary of some very favorable conditions over the past few years,” Bear Prairie, Idaho Falls Power general manager, said in the release. “The surplus power generated during favorable water flow years helps bring in additional revenues that offsets our rates. When we have favorable market conditions combined with better water flow, we get really excited when we can credit the extra revenues we generate back to our customers.”
This is the fourth consecutive year that Idaho Falls Power customers have seen a power cost adjustment. This year’s power cost adjustment totals nearly $1.5 million. Over the course of the last four years Idaho Falls Power has rebated an additional $5.6 million back to customers, the release said.
Ronald McDonald Family Room to host ribbon cutting, open house
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will open its new Ronald McDonald Family Room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Friday.
In advance of its opening the Ronald McDonald Family Room will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at noon, followed by Community Open House from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Ronald McDonald Family Room is located in Sunnyside Professional Building, 3200 Channing Way, Suite 106.
The family room is intended to be a “home-away-from-home” for families with ill or injured children, a Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho news release said.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho also is asking the community to help “stock the Family Room.” To ensure the space has everything needed to support families, it has put together an online wish list. The community can help by purchasing items off this wish list and either having them shipped straight to the Family Room or dropping them off during the Community Open House, the release said.
For information, visit rmhcidaho.org/familyroom.
Better Business Bureau’s Johnson to speak at Rexburg Chamber forum
Jeremy Johnson, the Better Business Bureau’s marketplace manager for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, will be the featured speaker at the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Forum on Sept. 11.
The topic is “Online Customer Reviews: Their impact on your business and what is the best way to address them.”
The forum starts at noon at the Chamber of Commerce office, 167 W. Main St., Suite 2.
Lunch is available for $10. Those wanting lunch should RSVP to info@rexburgchamber.com or call 208-356-5700.
Rexburg Chamber to hold ribbon cutting for Kaiback Outfitters
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Kaiback Outfitters at noon Saturday.
Kaiback Outfitters is located at 573 Business Loop in Sugar City.
