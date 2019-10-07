Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser is Thursday
Ron Sayer’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will host a Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser for Fairview Elementary School students from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 490 Northgate Mile.
During the event, the school’s supporters will have the opportunity to earn money for its students, by taking a brief test drive in the Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid. Any licensed driver, age 18 or older, may drive and earn on the school’s behalf, a Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms news release said.
For each test drive taken during the fundraising event, Chrysler will donate $10 to Fairview Elementary School. As an added incentive, the Chrysler brand also will offer Fairview Elementary a chance to earn additional funding by doubling its contribution and donating $20 per test drive once the school reaches a certain threshold of drives, the release said.
Additionally, all test drive participants be entered for a chance to win the 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sweepstakes where one grand prize winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of an Fiat Chrysler Automobiles vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.
Since 1993, the brand helped to raise more than $7 million through fundraising test drives. For information, visit cars4classrooms.com.
October YPN gathering
is tonight
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network event for October will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the College of Eastern Idaho, Room 152, Building 6, 1600 S. 25th East.
The featured speaker is Kaleb Houck, a software engineer at Idaho National Laboratory. The networking event is free for Young Professionals Network members and CEI students with an ID and $10 for nonmembers.
Business After Hours planned for Oct. 17
Wright Physical Therapy will be the site of the October Business After Hours.
The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wright Physical Therapy, 1615 Curlew Drive.
Pony Express Car Wash ribbon cutting is Thursday
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Pony Express Car Wash, 3330 S. Yellowstone Highway.
Sparklight Business launches Enterprise Wi-Fi
Sparklight Business has launched Enterprise Wi-Fi service, which is delivered over the company’s fiber optic network in order to “provide the fastest and most secure connections for business customers,” a Sparklight news release said.
Enterprise Wi-Fi service comes with a cloud-based customer portal and user app, enabling businesses to configure, manage and monitor their Wi-Fi network and user activity from anywhere, at any time, the release said.
For information, visit business.sparklight.com/large-business/internet/enterprise-wifi-solutions or call 855-603-4237.
Idaho Economic Advisory Council to meet in Idaho Falls
The Idaho Economic Advisory Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Idaho Falls to review a Tax Reimbursement Incentive application and discuss Community Development Block Grant updates.
The meeting will be held in the conference room at Residence Inn Taylor Crossing West, 635 W. Broadway St.
The TRI application review will be held in executive session due to the proprietary company information discussed, the a council news release said.
The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state, the release said.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
