ECobalt Solutions Inc., owner and developer of the Idaho Cobalt Project, is expected to merge with Jervois Mining, an Australian mining and exploration company.
ECobalt, a Vancouver, Canada-based company, is planning to mine cobalt near Salmon, as part of its Idaho Cobalt Project, which is believed to be the only near-term primary cobalt deposit in the United States.
"The merger creates a premier cobalt investment vehicle by combining two companies with strong development stage cobalt assets, a global project pipeline of attractive development and exploration projects focused on cobalt, nickel and copper and the financial strength to advance all of these opportunities," said a news release, urging shareholders to vote in favor of the merger.
The merger with eCobalt marks the second time this year Jervois has acquired a mining company. In January, Jervois announced it was merging with M2 Cobalt, another Canadian mining company.
With the two companies under its umbrella, the new Jervois will have an "Australian, East Africa and U.S. project pipeline that includes the Idaho Cobalt Project, the highest combination of cobalt grade and scale in the United States," according to an eCobalt news release.
The merger with eCobalt will make Jervois the third-largest cobalt miner in the world, according to Small Caps, an Australian business publication.
Prior to the merger, Jervois owned 4.5 percent of eCobalt's shares.
The merger comes a few months after eCobalt announced it was laying off the majority of workers at its Salmon site, a result of companywide cost control measures following a sudden drop in global cobalt pricing.
At the time, the company had yet to secure the funding necessary to begin cobalt production in Idaho, therefore it was instituting cost-control measures during the cobalt value slide.
Jervois will invest about $7.67 million, in the Idaho Cobalt Project within the first 18 months of completing the merger. ECobalt has invested $135 million in the project to date.
In October 2017, eCobalt announced plans it would build a $120 million refining facility on its property near Pioneer Road in Blackfoot, with an anticipated opening in late 2019. The plant was expected provide the region with 60 new jobs with annual salaries in the $50,000 range.
With no ore to refine, plans for the Blackfoot facility are on hold.