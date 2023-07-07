The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday filed a lawsuit in federal court against an Idaho Falls company, alleging racial discrimination.
The EEOC said in a news release that the action was on behalf of a former Elevation Labs employee who was forced to quit her job after previously reporting racially insensitive remarks and unfair treatment to the company's human resources department.
The lawsuit seeks lost wages, monetary damages including compensation for emotional distress, punitive damages and injunctive relief including anti-retaliation training in the workplace, the release said.
Before filing the lawsuit, the EEOC attempted to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process, the release said.
The release said Rachel Robertson Johnson started working as a cosmetic chemist at Elevation Labs’ Idaho Falls location in 2014, when she was one of the company’s few Black employees.
Elevation Labs, formerly known as Northwest Cosmetics Labs, is a beauty products manufacturing company that manufactures everything from sunscreen to lipstick which is then sold to other companies to sell under their own brand names, the Post Register previously reported.
When Robertson Johnson reported the incidents to human resources in 2016, she was told she “needed to be the bigger person,” the release said. After raising additional claims about discriminatory treatment in February 2019, the company stated that her relationship with her coworkers and management had deteriorated to a point that prevented her from being promoted, the release said.
According to the release, in July 2019, after learning that she discussed the organization’s lack of diversity and inclusiveness at a company-sponsored diversity presentation with a guest speaker who happened to be the brother of Elevation Labs’ CEO, the CEO warned Robertson Johnson would “part ways” if she made any further discrimination allegations. The EEOC said other Elevation Labs managers reiterated that Robertson Johnson was not being promoted because of her relationships with coworkers, her past complaints about unfair treatment due to race and her comments to the guest speaker about discrimination.
An EEOC investigation found that the company’s denial of a promotion, the CEO’s explicit threat of retaliation and an unjustified written warning issued in August 2019 forced Robertson Johnson to quit her job in September 2019.
"Such alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which forbids employers from retaliating against employees who attempt to assert their right to report what they reasonably believe to be discriminatory treatment," the EEOC said in the release.
“Employees with a reasonable belief that they face discrimination have the right to speak up without fear of losing a promotion opportunity or their livelihood," EEOC Trial Attorney Clive Pontusson said in the release. "The EEOC will vigorously defend that right and hold employers accountable when they take retaliatory actions.”
In its mission and values statement Elevation Labs says it cares "deeply about the health, happiness and safety of our colleagues and communities. We treat others as we want to be treated."
Elevation Labs does not have a phone number listed on its website. A request for comment was submitted via an online contact form.
