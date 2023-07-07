Courtroom gavel
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday filed a lawsuit in federal court against an Idaho Falls company, alleging racial discrim­ination.

The EEOC said in a news release that the action was on behalf of a former Elevation Labs employee who was forced to quit her job after previously reporting racially insensitive remarks and unfair treatment to the company's human resources department.


