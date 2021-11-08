Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With the Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement for the second straight year.
The award is provided to hospitals committed to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, an EIRMC news release said.
The commitment includes the evaluation of medication and treatments aligned with current guidelines to speed recovery and reduce death and disability for stroke patients
Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S., the release said. On average, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds with nearly 800,000 people experiencing a new or recurring stroke every year. Early detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery, the release said.
“In stroke care, there’s a saying that ‘time equals brain.’ It means that the faster a person experiencing stroke symptoms can receive lifesaving stroke interventions, the greater their chances for survival,” Cheri Arnold, EIRMC’s stroke manager, said in the release.
The American Heart Association uses the F.A.S.T. acronym to identify a stroke.
• Face drooping. Look and identify if one side of the face is numb or drooping, ask the possible stroke victim to smile, then verify if the smile is uneven.
• Arm weakness. Check the possible victim for arm weakness or numbing by asking them to raise both arms while paying specific attention to whether one arm drifts downward.
• Speech difficulty. Ask them to repeat a simple sentence, such as “the sky is blue.” If their speech is slurred or hard to identify, move to the final step.
• Time to call 911. If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 and get them to the hospital immediately.