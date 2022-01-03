Fall River Electric Cooperative, in December, sent cash-back checks, totaling just over $1.74 million, to more than 8,000 of its owner-members as part of its patronage capital program.
When revenues collected by the co-op exceed operating costs, those extra revenues become patronage capital, which is then disbursed to its owner-members on an approximate 20-year cycle. This retirement cycle helps the co-op achieve its ideal equity level which also helps the co-op obtain loans at lower interest rates which helps to keep electric rates to members lower, a co-op news release said.
Fall River Electric’s patronage capital is a customer’s equity in the co-op and is used in building new or maintaining existing infrastructure, including generation facilities, poles, wire, transformers and substations, the release said.
The amount of cash back that a member receives is based on how much electricity they purchased during the years being retired. In December, members received patronage capital earned in 2000 through a portion of early 2004, the release said.
“Cash back payments made to our customers are a unique and tremendous benefit of being a member of our Cooperative,” Fall River Electric’s CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said in the release.
“It is made possible with the approval of our elected Board of Directors. They analyze the financial health of our Cooperative and only pay out patronage capital when it is in the best interest of our entire membership,” Case added, “Fortunately our staff and management continue to do an outstanding job of managing our financial and physical resources, so our equity has dramatically improved in recent years, now at 48 percent, which is a significant contributing factor to the board’s ability to retire patronage capital to our owner-members.”
Over the course of the co-op’s 83-year history, its members have received more than $27,600,000.