A family-owned taco shop in Ammon is growing and the owners’ children are beginning to take leadership roles.
Taqueria El Rodeo, a fast-service Mexican restaurant in Ammon, recently opened a second location in Idaho Falls, where the owners’ son will be the manager.
Juan Hernandez, 42, and Mariel Pelayo, 42 — a married couple originally from Jalisco, Mexico — opened Taqueria El Rodeo on 1627 Market Way in January 2017.
They opened a second location this year for two reasons: to grow their business and share it with their children and to appease their regular Idaho Falls customers, who didn’t want to drive as far for tacos.
FAMILY BUSINESS
Hernandez’s children have always helped with the family business, whether it’s working in the restaurant or helping with renovations. Now his oldest has taken a leadership role.
Hernandez and Pelayo’s oldest son, Raymundo Arciniega, 24, is the manager of Taqueria El Rodeo’s new location at 895 W. Broadway St., which opened on Nov. 7.
After growing up eating his mother’s food and helping his family in restaurants, Arciniega said this is the work he’s always wanted to do. Although, he didn’t know he’d be running his own restaurant so soon.
“I always knew I was going to get there,” he said. “I always thought I was going to take over the (Ammon) location. I never thought they were going to open one for me. It’s pretty great.”
Arciniega has learned how to cook and manage a restaurant in the last six years, working both at Taqeuria El Rodeo and at his uncle’s restaurant, Taqueria El Rancho, which has locations in Rigby and Rexburg.
“Working with your family is a blessing,” he said.
Hernandez and Pelayo also learned the restaurant business working at Taqueria El Rancho. The couple and Pelayo’s brother were partners on the Rigby location for two years, before Hernandez and Pelayo decided in 2017 they were ready to open their own restaurant in Ammon.
“I didn’t know anything,” Hernandez said. “We started learning how to run the business, how to cook. Then we made a deal with my brother-in-law so he keeps that one and we came here and opened this one.”
FAST, AUTHENTIC AND CONSISTENT
Taqueria El Rodeo’s owners pride themselves on cooking food that’s freshly prepared, that’s quickly served and that has a consistent flavor.
“Our point is we need to have good food for the people with good service,” Hernandez said. “My wife is the face of the restaurant. She loves to take care of people. I’m always inside (the kitchen), so I make sure everything is exactly the same all the time. So next time you come and order the same thing, we want you to have the same flavor every time.”
Taqueria El Rodeo serves authentic Mexican food, Hernandez said. Pelayo has cooked Mexican food her entire life, after learning from her mother. Both Hernandez and Arciniega said, because of her experience in the kitchen, Pelayo is the boss.
“What she says, we do — no questioning it,” Arciniega said. “At the end of the day, she’s the most experienced out of all of us when it comes to cooking. I have six, seven years’ experience cooking, same with my dad. My mom’s been cooking her whole life.”
Pelayo was not available for an interview for this story.
The authentic and consistent flavors and speedy service keeps people coming back, Hernandez said, and that’s why they needed a second location. At their busiest times, they lose customers because the wait is too long.
The steady flow of customers, many of whom are construction workers and roofers who have flooded the area in recent months, has allowed the owners to include their children in the family business.
“We love what we do,” Hernandez said. “We want to grow up (the business) — sometimes not for us but for our kids.”
EXPANSION
The new restaurant is located in a mini strip mall on West Broadway, one of the busiest streets in Idaho Falls. It’s about the same size — about 1,500 square feet — as the Ammon location.
Hernandez, who worked in construction for more than two decades in Seattle before running restaurants in eastern Idaho, made renovations, including new offices, walls, cabinets and paint, on the building that used to house a tortilla shop and restaurant, Tortilleria Zimapan.
“I put in all the changes by myself and saved a lot of money,” Hernandez said. “It was empty, ugly, gray in color — sad color.”
Hernandez kept the aesthetics consistent with the old and new locations.
“We love colors,” he said. “When you walk in a lot of people say ‘Wow, what a beautiful place.’”
The Ammon location soon will be expanding as well. Hernandez said the business next to the Ammon restaurant is moving and he signed a contract to take over the space. In the coming months, Hernandez plans to knock down the wall between the two spaces and expand the seating area and kitchen.
The Idaho Falls location had a slow start but more customers come in every day, Arciniega said.
Arciniega, whose wife, Karina, helps at the new location when she’s done with her regular job, said the expansion is a work in progress but he’s already looking to the future.
“Right now, I just want to see it packed 24/7 but other than that, who knows? Maybe expand a little bit more,” he said. “Two restaurants is a start, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop there.”