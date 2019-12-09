Samples taken at First Cobalt’s Iron Creek Project in Lemhi County have been deemed high grade, according to a news release from First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell.
The latest samples were drilled about a mile south of the Iron Creek Project. Mell said additional work will take place to determine if that area is an extension of Iron Creek mineralization or a new parallel horizon. There are few sections of exposed bedrock in the area, the release said, meaning more work has to be done to determine whether it’s one or two seams.
So far, only surface testing has occurred and drilling and geophysical surveys must still occur, he said. The site has been named Ruby Zone. First Cobalt employees took 96 samples at the new site.
“This newly sampled mineralized zone opens up the possibility for a much larger mining complex centered on the Iron Creek resource,” Mell said. “With the potential of additional resources in the Ruby Zone, this district in Idaho once again demonstrates potential for long-term, meaningful supply of cobalt in America.”
Mell also said First Cobalt officials will issue a new resource estimate for Iron Creek before the year ends. An extensive geological review of the drill core from Iron Creek was completed to produce a 3D model of the host rocks. The new resource estimate will include indicated and inferred resources.
First Cobalt has patented mining claims surrounded by unpatented mining claims on 1,698 acres at Iron Creek. First Cobalt is exploring the restart of its refinery in Ontario, Canada. It’s the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America.