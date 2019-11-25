After six years of Women of Influence in Wyoming, the event has added a Women of Influence in East Idaho to recognize the accomplishments of women here as well. The East Idaho Women of Influence Awards Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center in Fort Hall.
With doors opening at 5:45 p.m., the reception will begin at 6 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar will available at that time. Dinner service starts at 7 p.m., with the actual award ceremony set for 7:20 p.m. Individual tickets cost $69 per person or $500 for a table of eight.
This year, 88 women have been nominated for awards in 13 categories including agriculture and natural resources; arts; banking and finance; education; entrepreneurship; government, public service and military; healthcare; hospitality, travel and tourism; lifetime achievement; media and communications; nonprofit; real estate, construction and land development; and science and technology.
Dana Kirkham, the former Ammon mayor and former executive director of the Regional Economic Development of Eastern Idaho, will serve as master of ceremonies. Idaho comedian Megan Bryant will be the keynote speaker. Bryant both performs improv comedy herself and teaches improv in the workplace. She was named this year’s Best Local Comedian by the Boise Weekly and was previously named in Idaho Business Review’s Accomplished Under 40 and Women of the Year.
To purchase tickets and see a full list of this year’s nominees, visit idahowomenofinfluence.com.