In this Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana speaks at a ceremony in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall-of-Fame quarterback Montana, looking to hit pay dirt in the legal marijuana industry, is part of a $75 million investment in a pot operator, it was announced Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. San Jose, California-based said it will use the investment to grow a company that includes a farm, a retail store, distribution center and a delivery service. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)