E-commerce has taken another victim.
Payless ShoeSource, the affordable shoe retailer, announced last week it will shutter all of its stores, the Associated Press reported.
Three stores in Idaho Falls will close, along with one in Rexburg. There is a standalone Payless on North Holmes Avenue, a location in the Grand Teton Mall and Shopko — which also began closing stores this year, although the Idaho Falls location will remain open — sells Payless shoes.
"It's just sad," was all one Payless shopper at the North Holmes location could say on Tuesday.
Payless has 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and employs about 18,000 people, the Associated Press reported. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 but kept the majority of its stores open.
Payless, which was founded in 1956, is going the same way as many retailers, big and small, that could not keep up with the popularity of online shopping. While Payless has always offered affordable prices, shoppers can find similar shoes for comparable prices on websites like Amazon and Zappos — without leaving home.
Not all shoppers prefer to shop for apparel online.
Mallory McLinge, 22, and Alane McLinge, 51, of Idaho Falls, are frequent Payless customers who were at the North Holmes location on Tuesday. They prefer to buy shoes in person, they said.
"You can't be sure of the fit," when you shop online, Alane McLinge said.
Mallory McLinge bought six pairs of footwear on Tuesday — five pairs of shoes and one pair of boots. Whenever she buys a new outfit, she makes a stop at Payless to get shoes to match. She also visits Payless whenever the store offers a "BOGO," or buy-one-get-one deal.
When asked where they might find a similar shoe still with comparable prices, Alane McLinge responded "nowhere."
"The only other place we get shoes is Ross," she said.
Last year, 5,524 major retailers closed stores in the U.S., while just 3,083 opened, according to Coresight Research, a retail data research firm. Payless closed 408 in 2018.
This year, as of Feb. 8 (before Payless announced its closure), U.S. retailers have announced 2,187 store closures and 1,411 openings, a pace that will surely top 2018's closures if it continues on this trend.
Idaho Falls alone has lost three major retailers in recent years, the most recent of which was Sears, which vacated its anchor-store-sized space in the Grand Teton Mall this month. Kmart and Toys R Us also closed.
Payless has begun liquidation sales (at least 20 to 40 percent off at local stores). All Payless stores will remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May, AP reported.
An employee of the Payless on North Holmes said they did not know when local stores will close.
When the Idaho Falls stores close, "It's going to be a sad day in my life," Mallory McLinge said.