An Idaho Falls Department of Labor manager will be retiring after 35 years of service at the end of June.
Connie Gardner, manager of the Idaho Falls Department of Labor One Stop Office, will be retiring on June 30. The department will hold an open house for Gardner from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., June 29 at the Idaho Department of Labor located at 1515 East Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls.
"The department has been a really great place to work," Gardner said. "I've had a really wonderful career."
Gardner started working with the Idaho Department of Labor in 1984 as an employment interviewer. In her 35 years of working at the department, she has held many roles including running a teen parent program, a welfare-to-work program and a Workforce Investment Act Program. She has worked as an assistant manager, supervisor of training programs, office manager and regional manager.
One of the most memorable experiences for Gardner was her involvement with the teen parent program, she said. To this day, she is still close with the then-young teens that she had worked with.
She has been a manager in the Idaho Falls Office since 2012. Windy Keele, labor supervisor at the Idaho Falls Local Office, said Gardner has had a significant impact in the community, working with employers, community partners and educational facilities in the region to coordinate employment opportunities for local residents.
“Connie has been very dedicated to her role with the department and has had a significant impact in our community. This past year Connie’s husband, Dale Gardner, retired from his role as a teacher and coach at Bonneville High School. We are excited for Connie to be able to join her husband in retirement,” Keele said.
The department is asking for anyone who has stories, pictures or memories of Gardner to send them to Windy.Keele@labor.idaho.gov.