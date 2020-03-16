In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Google sister company Verily has launched a website to screen people who think they might have COVID-19 and point them to testing sites, but you probably still can't get tested. Verily, a health tech company owned by Google parent Alphabet, launched the screening tool Sunday, March 15, 2020 for those that live in or near Santa Clara County and San Mateo County in California's Silicon Valley. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)