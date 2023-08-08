Gov. Brad Little addressed the strength of Idaho’s economy to members of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber and local politicians Tuesday at Melaleuca’s Riverbend Ranch.
Little said the state’s job market rebounded following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Idaho was head and shoulders above every other state in our recovery after COVID,” he said. “We’ve got record employment, so we’ve got our kids wanting to stay here and other people moving into the state.”
The Idaho Falls metropolitan area has an unemployment rate of 2.6%, he said, and other neighboring counties have shown similar economic strength.
“Simultaneously, we lead the nation in personal income growth, which I think is really important,” Little said. “We were low on the personal income, but from top to bottom, our economy is good. We’re second in per capita increase in individuals with $200,000 or more a year income moving into the state, and we see that all over the state.”
He partially attributed that growth to the tax relief the Legislature has passed over the past several years.
“No state has given more tax relief on a per person basis,” Little said. “We gave back-to-back-to-back cuts in our tax rate. We gave back-to-back-to-back tax rebates. This year, I proposed and the Legislature put in significant property tax relief.”
The final amount of tax relief delivered depends on the decisions of mayors, city councils, school boards and county commissioners, he said.
“Depending on what taxing district, depending on your house, depending on your business, we’re hoping it’s going to be 15%, 20% (or) 25% (property tax relief),” Little said.
The state just achieved a AAA credit rating this past year, he said.
“It’s ironic to me that we just got our AAA credit rating the same year that the federal government lost their AAA credit rating,” Little said.
“If you’re in the finance industry or any kind of a regulated industry, every five years, all the rules will be up for everybody — consumers, users, consumer advocates — for them to look up and say, ‘What do we need, and what do we need to get rid of?’ That will put into play in Idaho a situation where government doesn’t grow on its own. It won’t be one rule on top of another rule on top of another rule.”
Idaho is addressing its deferred maintenance on state buildings and other infrastructure.
“Obviously, you’re seeing a lot of cones on roads and bridges,” Little said. “The cities, the counties and the highway industry said, ‘Here’s our backlog of bridges that we have.’ We addressed a third of them last year, we’ll address a third of them this year, and next year, if our revenue keeps coming in, we’ll have got our backlog of bridges addressed.”
Idaho invested $800 million last year into water systems and water recharge, he said. Cities are also receiving record amounts of money for their sewer systems and municipal water systems.
He briefly addressed the Governor’s Water Summit that occurred Monday in Boise.
“It was (for) all comers. It was wildlife experts, it was minimum stream flow, it was municipalities, it was surface water, it was groundwater,” Little said. “Chairman Jeff Raybould and the Water Board put it on, and they’re doing a great job. They’re the ones that are allocating that (resource), whether it’s for surface storage or whether it’s for recharge. We’ve got work to do there, but I’m pleased with the progress that was there.”
Little said the state’s progress in education is “probably the most important thing that we’ve done.”
At the start of his first term as governor in 2019, Idaho was one of the bottom 10 states for teacher pay.
“I said, ‘I want to increase starting teacher pay so that we send the message to our high school kids that we honor the profession, and we want them to get into teaching,’” Little said. “This year, … we are really close to one of the top 10 states.”
Idaho also now provides quality health insurance for all of its teachers, he said.
As a result, enrollment in the state’s teaching schools is up 40% this year.
“Last year alone, we increased public education appropriations by 16.5%,” Little said. “Since I’ve started, we’ve increased public education funding by 65%.”
Finally, he emphasized the Idaho Launch initiative.
“The career technical area keeps getting more sophisticated. It takes a higher degree of education, a higher degree of training,” he said. “(With) our career technical initiative, next year, the kids graduating who walk across the stage to get their diploma, they’ll be (eligible for) $4,000 a year for two years for them to go on and get career technical training (or) an associates degree. Plumbers, welders, food technicians, mechanics in shops, … cybersecurity, information technology — (for) all of those things, we are going to have a pathway.”
Students will be required to pay for about 20% of the education or training costs, although some employers may assist in providing stipends.
“It’s going to be a game changer,” Little said. “(At College of Eastern Idaho), we’re going to have to have a lot more capacity.”
He highlighted College of Eastern Idaho’s recent partnership with Mountain View Hospital to open the Idaho Healthcare Institute, aiming to double the school’s current nursing training capacity to graduate 500 nurses a year.
“Your State Board of Education said their number one priority was we’ve got to have more health care professionals — that’s everything from long-term care to skilled nursing facilities to nurse practitioners to respiratory therapists,” he said.
Little recognized local business and political leaders for their collaboration to address common challenges.
“I always enjoy the great long-term partnership with the Idaho Falls Chamber, and what you’ve done to support a lot of the things that we’ve been doing in Idaho,” Little said.
The governor also responded to audience questions.
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber President and CEO Paul Baker said it is a rare opportunity for local business leaders to interact with and hear directly from the governor.
“Today was a great opportunity for us as a Chamber to really show the impact the Chamber can have on the community, and what sets us apart …” Baker said. “We actually are people that advocate on behalf of our local community and our business leaders. To have the governor here today, to be able to ask questions directly to him and to have our audience contribute as well to those questions is really important.”
