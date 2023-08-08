Gov. Little speaks to the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber

Gov. Brad Little speaks to members of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber Tuesday at Riverbend Ranch.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

Gov. Brad Little addressed the strength of Idaho’s economy to members of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber and local politicians Tuesday at Melaleuca’s Riverbend Ranch.

Little said the state’s job market rebounded following the COVID-19 pandemic.


Gov. Little addresses the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber 2

Gov. Brad Little speaks about the strength of Idaho’s economy to Greater Idaho Falls Chamber leaders Tuesday.
Gov. Little Q&A

Gov. Brad Little responds to audience questions read by Greater Idaho Falls Chamber President and CEO Paul Baker.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.