Small business health insurance, difficulties finding quality employees and the exodus of young people from eastern Idaho were among the topics of concern raised by local business owners Thursday in a meeting with Gov. Brad Little's eastern Idaho field director.
Emma Johnson, Little's field director for the region, conducted a seminar at the state Department of Labor office in Idaho Falls to discuss the needs and concerns of local businesses. The public event was the first of its kind. The field director normally works in a more one-on-one setting, Johnson said. Johnson is the only person from the governor’s office stationed in eastern Idaho.
Johnson spent much of the seminar at the front of the room asking the attendees what they wanted to discuss. Aside from the aforementioned issues, concerns raised included transportation issues in getting to and from rural areas and the hurdles involved in hiring those with a criminal history.
The biggest concern across the board seems to be issues around health insurance.
“We can’t afford to offer health insurance to many of our employees, and that’s one of our biggest difficulties in hiring,” one attendee said. “One of the first questions we get is: ‘What benefits do you offer?’”
Another told a story of an employee who wanted to work full time but could not afford to, due to the high cost of insurance.
After Johnson heard concerns, she said she planned to write reports and pass them off to policy staff.
“With so many broad issues in this state, it’s hard for everybody to stay clued in on them,” she said.
Johnson hopes that the residential experts in Little's office who receive the reports will be able to begin to find ways to address the concerns.
Workforce development and education are the biggest issues she is working on conveying to the governor’s office, Johnson said.
“We want the area to be able to grow and the more that we can resolve some of those barriers to employment and trying to get businesses to have good workers, the more we can help improve our community in order that the area can continue to flourish,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she would be open to holding more public forums in the future.
Johnson can be contacted through the Office of the Governor, by calling 208-334-2100.