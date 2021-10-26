IDAHO FALLS — Planet Doom (formerly Dr. Slaughter’s House of Horror) continues to live up to the buzz created when its owners announced an all-new attraction for the 2021 ghoul and goblin season.
The excitement and fear boils over when guests enter the doors of the attraction, located on First Street in Idaho Falls next to Bowl-ero, and immediately are asked to launch “brains” into zombies’ heads. That sets the tone for wandering among the ghouls, goblins, clowns and the like as attendees wait their turn to take the trip through Planet Doom.
Brothers Brent and Brian Wilson, lifelong spook specialists, have invested heavily in improving the region's premier haunt.
“I personally feel the attraction is ‘big city’ quality … much better than you’d expect to find in a small town,” Brent Wilson, Planet Doom's general manager, said in an email.
Brent Wilson said the haunted house continues the tradition of supporting the Bonneville County D.A.R.E. program with ticket sales proceeds. Planet Doom is on a potentially record-breaking run this year if attendance trends hold through the last week of the season.
Planet Doom offers something for every level of thrill-seeker. While waiting for the next group to enter the maze, the crowd is introduced to the zombie dancers and the DJ clown that is sure to wake the dead. As each party makes its way through the haunted house, there's a surprise lurking around every corner.
Attendee Velisha Howard commented, "It's a fantastic place for a fright. Hilarious and spooky, the actors … were amazing.”
Another enthusiast, Dee Pace-Melton said, "It is awesome. All of it. It got my blood going."
Planet Doom contributes more than $30,000 a year to the D.A.R.E. program and 2021 potentially could break a record.
The Bonneville County D.A.R.E. program focuses on education for students in fifth and sixth grade in order to prevent drug use and teach children the long-term effects of drugs on the body and the family unit.
“D.A.R.E. envisions a world in which students everywhere are empowered to respect others and choose to lead lives free from violence, substance use, and other dangerous behaviors,” according to its website.
"Planet Doom is the primary fundraiser for the D.A.R.E. program," Bonneville County Sheriff's Sgt. Bryan Lovell said “It pays for the education provided to fifth- and sixth-graders in District 93, the Swan Valley School District and two charter schools — Taylor's Crossing and White Pine. The funds cover the shirts and D.A.R.E. graduation and everything leading up to it."
This week is the last of the Halloween season for Planet Doom. It is open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The attraction offers two ways to enjoy the fun — standard and “fast pass" (skip the line) entry. General admission is $15 while “fast pass" tickets are $20. Both types can be purchased in advance, or general admission passes can be purchased on location.
According to the Planet Doom website, lines typically increase as Halloween approaches. Visitors should expect it to take about 45 minutes to get through the haunt, including the indoor queue line/stage area.
Visit planetdoomhaunt.com for information.