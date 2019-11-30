The Idaho Falls Historic Homes for the Holiday tour will take place on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A second tour will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The tour will include 11 houses built before 1940. All the homes will be decorated for the holidays.
Tickets are $10 per individual when bought in person or $10.50 online. Children four and under can attend for free. The proceeds will go to Promise Ridge, a shelter that provides emergency housing for families in need.
The event, now in its second year, is organized by Rebecca Long Pyper. She explained her process for finding the historic homes on her website, boulevardwestblog.com.
“I drove around the older Idaho Falls neighborhoods and took note of houses that were well-maintained and decorated for the holidays. During the warmer months, I looked for the same (minus the holiday décor) and made a final list of dream houses I’d like on the tour,” Long Pyper wrote. “Then I started knocking on the doors of strangers — one lady even came to the door grumbling, ‘The sign says no solicitors!’”
Long Pyper suggested bringing a bag along to carry shoes in, since they are not permitted in the homes and will have to be taken off when entering each one.
Those interested can purchase tickets at Long Pyper's website or at RE/MAX Prestige, 1684 Elk Creek Drive. Tickets can also be purchased during the tour. Attendees should bring either a printed copy of their receipt or a screenshot of the receipt on their phones.