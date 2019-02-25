Zions Bank announced that Scott Horsley and Monte Peterson have been promoted, sharing responsibility for the oversight, direction and training of the bank’s agricultural relationship managers across Idaho.
Through their leadership, Horsley and Petersen will help Zions Bank serve a wider variety of companies and expand the lending services it offers to agricultural clients. They will also help facilitate relationships between industry groups and Zions Bank.
Horsley, director of Commercial Banking for Zions Bank’s Western Idaho Region, has more than 40 years of banking experience and has worked with many agricultural clients in the Magic Valley. He is a member of the board of directors of the Burley Kiwanis Club and has been involved in the organization for more than 28 years.
Peterson, a Commercial Banking relationship manager for the bank’s Eastern Idaho Region, has more than 28 years of experience in agricultural lending. Active in the community, he is a member of the Idaho Grower Shipping Association and serves on the agriculture committee for the Idaho Bankers Association.