Betsy Hunsicker has been named Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s chief executive officer.

Hunsicker replaces Jeff Sollis, who left in January to become CEO at St. John’s Health in Jackson, Wyo. Sollis was EIRMC’s top executive for five years and had previously served as the medical center’s chief operating officer. He succeeded longtime CEO Doug Crabtree, who held the post for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2017.


