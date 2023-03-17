Betsy Hunsicker has been named Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s chief executive officer.
Hunsicker replaces Jeff Sollis, who left in January to become CEO at St. John’s Health in Jackson, Wyo. Sollis was EIRMC’s top executive for five years and had previously served as the medical center’s chief operating officer. He succeeded longtime CEO Doug Crabtree, who held the post for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2017.
EIRMC is eastern Idaho’s largest medical facility and serves Idaho, Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park and Montana.
Hunsicker, who has nearly 30 years experience in the health care industry, most recently was CEO at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, a position she held for more than eight years. Both EIRMC and West Valley Medical Center are operated by HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tennessee.
During her tenure in Caldwell, the facility added multiple services, “increasing access for patients needing neurosurgery, interventional cardiology, and bariatric surgery,” an EIRMC news release said.
The facility also earned the Leapfrog National Safety Score of “A” for nine consecutive years and also was named a “Best Place to Work” by Modern Healthcare nine times, the release said.
Before joining West Valley Medical Center, Hunsicker was chief operating officer at HCA Healthcare’s Rose Medical Center in Denver.
Hunsicker is the immediate past board chairwoman of the Idaho Hospital Association, and just completed a four-year term on the board of the HCA Hope Fund, the release said.
Hunsicker earned a Masters in Business Administration and a Masters in Health Services Administration, both from the University of Florida. She earned a Bachelors of Science in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.