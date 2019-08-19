The Idaho Department of Labor has implemented its new service model in the Rexburg area, providing direct mobile services to Rexburg, Driggs, St. Anthony and Ashton.
Labor staff will offer walk-in hours and appointment times in all four communities with the same services staff have traditionally provided, an Idaho Department of Labor news release said. Those services include resume writing, applying for jobs, filing for unemployment insurance benefits, mock interviews, connections to community resources, job training assistance and more.
Idaho Department of Labor staff members also will continue to serve businesses with listing open jobs, collecting applications, connecting to resources and assisting with recruitment.
Jani Revier, Idaho Department of Labor director, said many rural citizens who have not traditionally had easy access to in-person Labor services should be better served by this model.
“We are now serving communities that have never had these services offered near their homes,” Revier said in the release.
Federal funding for labor services has dropped 47 percent in the past 10 years while requirements for funded programs have become more stringent, the release said.
This model, with decentralized service in more communities, satisfies those requirements and saves taxpayers money without sacrificing any personnel or services that citizens rely on.
“This model invests in people, not places,” Revier said. “Our team is excited to work in these communities to provide the same quality services as they did in the Rexburg location.”
Services for job seekers and employers are offered on a regular schedule:
Mondays and Fridays
Teton River Business Center, 343 E. 4th N., Suite 232, Rexburg
8 a.m.-5 p.m., office hours
Tuesdays
Teton GeoTourism Center, 60 S. Main St., Driggs
10 a.m.-3 p.m., office hours
Wednesdays
St. Anthony City Building, Council Chambers, 420 N. Bridge St., St. Anthony
10 a.m.-3 p.m., office hours
Thursdays
Ashton City Building, 714 Main St., Ashton
10 a.m.-3 p.m., office hours