The Executive Director of the IFAD, Chip Scott, has submitted his resignation to the board of directors, citing personal family reasons for his departure. In a letter to the board, Scott stated that after a recent visit with his son, who has been suffering a serious illness in his home state of Tennessee and is potentially facing complete blindness at the age of 27, Scott and his wife have made the decision to leave the Idaho Falls area to be closer to him and support him during this trying time.
In the letter, Scott said, “I am sharing these personal details with all of you in an effort to curtail any and all speculation, criticism and rumor so that my leaving has as little negative effect on IFAD and the event center project as possible. I do regret this situation as it has been my distinct pleasure to have served with each of you. I wish everyone the best in both your personal and professional lives and know that my life has been positively impacted as a result of making your acquaintance.”
Board Chair Terri Gazdik says they have formed a search committee to begin looking for replacements. In the meantime, the board is finalizing their search for an Interim Director. In an e-mail to the board, Gazdik said, “Chip has been instrumental in moving this project ahead and completing so many tasks that were much needed. It is with sadness that we will say good-bye to him but I in particular am so grateful for the time he devoted to this project and for the goodwill and positive impact that he brought to this community.”