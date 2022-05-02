The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce on Thursday presented its 2022 Business of Distinction awards.
Idaho Central Credit Union was recognized with the “Tribute to Local Business” award. Awards also were presented in 12 categories ranging from “Startup” to “Large Business.”
A chamber news release described Idaho Central Credit Union as “the premier credit union in Idaho” and said it remains focused on its mission: “Helping members achieve financial success.”
ICCU has more than 44 branches statewide.
The remaining categories and honorees are as follows:
Agribusiness — Automation Werx is an instrumentation and control integration company whose focus is to “offer a wide range of services and provide solutions for a variety of industries from residential homes to waste water treatment facilities,” the release said. “… Their products support a wide variety of farm operations in daily operation and improve the lives of farm animals, workers, and consumers.”
Business & Professional — MarCom LLC, is a small, SBA-certified, Native American and woman-owned business with offices in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Butte, Montana, and Fort Collins, Colorado. MarCom provides management, administrative, engineering, nuclear-operations, and health-and-safety services to U.S. Department of Energy sites around the United States.
Financial — D.L. Evans Bank, a family owned bank with two generations of the Evans family participating in its daily operations and on the bank’s Board of Directors. D.L. Evans Bank is headquartered in Burley, with 26 branch offices in Idaho and Utah.
Health care — Brick House Recovery was named the 2022 Idaho’s Best in Mental Wellness because of its “unique approach to addiction treatment,” the release said. It strongly believes addiction is “a soul sickness which needs to be treated spiritually, mentally, and emotionally,” the release said.
Hospitality & Tourism — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel. The Shoshone-Bannock tribes own and operate three gaming properties including the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, Sage Hill Casino and Travel Center, and Bannock Peak Casino and Truck Stop, the release said. “With innovative growth, Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel strives to be a dynamic entertainment destination offering legendary experiences.”
Manufacturing & Engineering — Resin Architecture was founded by architects Graham Whipple, Greg Croft and Jonathan Gallup. Resin has “laid a strong foundation over the past several years and continues to raise the bar and set the pace for architecture” in eastern Idaho, the release said.
Real Estate & Construction — Wheeler Electric Inc. started in 1962 and is now managed by the third generation of its founding family, the release said. Wheeler Electric is eastern Idaho’s largest electrical contractor. “They are proud to carry on the reputation of high-caliber craftsmanship and technical knowledge with a dedication to excellence in the electrical contracting industry,” the release said.
Retail — Teton Toyota started with 36 employees and one location. It now serves the Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot and Jackson, Wyoming, areas. “At the core of Teton Toyota is the aspiration of the ownership, management, and staff to give back to a community that has given so much to them,” the release said.
Startup — Vulpine Marketing is a digital marketing agency “focused on helping businesses win in their local markets,” the release said. Its goal is to “Make the best businesses the best known businesses,” the release said.
Small Business — Brenden Craft, American Family Insurance. Craft started his agency in March 2020 and since then, the agency has become heavily involved in the community, the release said. “Brenden strives to help his community understand the ins and outs of all insurance to ensure that families are protected,” the release said.
Medium Business — Wood Funeral Home & Crematory originally started in 1911 in Idaho Falls as the Dinwoody Funeral Home. Jack A. Wood Sr. bought the business and a few years later relocated it to its historic location on Elm Street and North Ridge, the release said. The business has been in operation by the Wood family for five generations and for more than 100 years.
Large Business — Sparklight, formerly Cable One, has invested more than $17 million in Idaho Falls over the past three years on new technology, upgrading its fiber optic network and introducing new products and services, the release said. “Through educational programs and donations of time and resources, they make a positive impact in the cities and towns they serve,” the release said.