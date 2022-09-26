Amazon Prime Day (copy) (copy)

A box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2018. The company is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. 

 AP file

Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area.

While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. 

