The Idaho Falls Community Hospital is now set to open the first week of December, a month later than expected.
On Oct. 12, multiple hospital staff members confirmed to the Post Register that construction on the hospital was scheduled to end on Oct. 25 and the facility would be up and running Nov. 4.
As of Friday, construction vehicles continued to operate outside the building as orange cones warned people away from certain areas, and yellow tape divided the bustling Mountain View Hospital lobby from the empty Idaho Falls Community Hospital lobby.
Casey Jackman, the Chief Operating Officer, said he could not talk due to “how chaotic things are.” He instead forwarded the hospital’s official statement:
“A delay in construction pushed back the opening of Idaho Falls Community Hospital. However, the team is working hard and hopes to start seeing patients very soon. Quality care and patient safety are the top priorities for Idaho Falls Community Hospital. The hospital will not open until the team is fully ready to care for you.”
On Wednesday, the hospital publicly addressed the delays for the first time through a Facebook post. On Thursday, the same words were posted on its website.
“Idaho Falls Community Hospital is getting closer to opening our doors every single day. As many of you know, we were hoping to already be seeing patients but a delay in construction has pushed us back.”
Access to Mountain View Hospital entrance is still through the “temporary entrance,” consisting of a set of interconnected trailers filled with ladders and tools and adorned with arrows guiding patients and visitors through the maze to the lobby. When the Community Hospital opens, the two hospitals will share an entrance.
“When the new hospital opens in late 2019 there will be approximately 300 credentialed doctors and more than 200 nurses and supporting positions,” said an Oct. 24 update on their website.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital website currently lists openings for 101 positions, possibly contributing to the delays.
The new hospital cost $113 million to build and an additional $30 million in equipment, Jackman told the Post Register in October. Hospital officials did not comment on whether the delay will cause that cost to go up.
Medical Properties Trust, a real estate development investment, is funding the Idaho Falls Community Hospital.