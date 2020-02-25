With 2020 already underway, Idaho Falls business and development leaders are expecting big things on the horizon in terms of economic development. New construction, new development and a steadily rising population have led residents to prepare for growth in a variety of ways. The East Idaho Business Journal spoke with local movers and shakers in the business community about what they anticipate as the top developments to watch this year.
Brent Wilson, brokerage services specialist at TOK Commercial, on new commercial real estate:
"2020 will be another strong year for commercial real estate activity in eastern Idaho, with many notable large-scale public and private projects in the pipeline. These include the multiple large projects at the new Siphon Road interchange on I-15 (north of Pocatello), a new 20-acre hospital campus in Chubbuck and billions of dollars’ worth of new construction at the Idaho National Laboratory.
"After languishing for many years, our local office market has rebounded and achieved a ‘single-digit’ overall vacancy rate for the first time since the Great Recession. The retail apocalypse seems to have abated in Idaho Falls and Ammon. With the exception of the former CAL Ranch box on Anderson Avenue, all remaining vacant ‘big box’ and ‘mid-box’ locations were backfilled by the end of 2019. Despite significant new construction in 2019, our industrial vacancy rate still hovers at 4%.
"Based on every observable metric, our robust local economy shows no signs of a slowdown for 2020."
Brad Cramer, director of Community Development Services, on the city’s development plans:
"In the Building Division, we’ve made some staffing changes to help us keep up with all of the construction activity. Adding a new building inspector will provide huge relief to an inspection staff that, during peak season, had more requests for inspections than were reasonable for the staff we had. We’re also finishing a more long-term staffing plan to be prepared in the event that development continues to increase.
"In the Planning Division, we have quite a few projects we’re working on, but the three biggest ones are:
"Use of our EPA Brownfield grant for redevelopment planning along the Northgate Mile and 1st Street/Lomax corridors.
"Beginning a major comprehensive plan update. We expect this will take us at least 18 months.
"Beginning some very focused discussions on housing. Part of that will be in conjunction with the comprehensive plan. But we’re kicking it off with the training in Colorado the Mayor mentioned in her State of the City address."
Catherine Smith, executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation on the organization's continued efforts to make downtown more attractive and accessible:
“A big focus will be with our public art and that will include murals, crosswalk murals in the asphalt at intersections and chalk art on the sidewalks throughout the warm months. We will also be working on re-striping the crosswalks downtown with new bright paint and continuing to install bright orange crosswalk flags at the high traffic areas.
"Walkability will be a huge focus as well and we will be working toward the goal of easing people’s concerns crossing Broadway and Yellowstone’s high traffic crosswalks. We are also evaluating the parking stalls and striping of parking spots downtown to identify spaces where an additional parking space or two could be added on each street. Our efforts for managing the downtown parking will continue and we will launch our signage efforts with parking sandwich boards that will be placed at every intersection. Our efforts will be simply to be consistent and fair as we work to support everyone’s needs downtown in a fair and equitable way.
"In addition to that, IFDDC has joined the Main Street America organization. The IFDDC organization was part of the Main Street organization years ago and I’m very excited to join again … Main Street America has been helping to revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Made up of small towns, mid-sized communities, and urban commercial districts, Main Street America represents the broad diversity that makes this country so unique.
"As I and the (Downtown Development Corporation) Board of Directors look to the next five years, we will be considering the pillars of the program to help us define and map out our long-term goals to support and drive success downtown.”
Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, on new business and construction:
“I’m hoping to see some exciting things happen this year. We hope to break ground on the auditorium district. Then there’s the new (Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatre) that we’re excited about. There’s going to be a lot of construction happened at INL this year. And of course, there’s Costco. I would watch the west side; I think we’re going to see a lot more going on there. We’re going to see a lot going on with Snake River Landing and Jackson Hole Junction. We’re going to see those areas thrive and grow and really become a second economic center of the city.
"We hear from businesses all the time that we want to relocate to Idaho Falls. So we’re going to see a lot of jobs coming to Idaho Falls. The questions now are ‘do we have the workforce?’ and ‘do we have the housing for this growth?’ I think we do; I think there are solutions. There are more than (32,000) college students in the area. We need to find a way to keep them here. But really, I anticipate a great year.”