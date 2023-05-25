filler

Ten eastern Idaho employers have signed up thus far to participate in an Idaho Department of Labor job fair in Idaho Falls.

The job fair for the Idaho Falls and Rexburg areas will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Department of Labor's Idaho Falls Office, 1515 E. Lincoln Road.


