Dave Berggren used to fix trucks for Peterbilt. Now, he fixes trucks for his own company, Berggren’s Diesel Inc.
After nearly two decades at the truck manufacturing behemoth, Berggren opened his own shop, which is expanding rapidly and attracting customers from commercial shops such as his former employer.
Berggren, 55, grew up on a feedlot in Firth, where he learned how to fix trucks and heavy equipment.
Berggren, who still lives in Firth, worked through the ’80s and ’90s for various small truck repair companies in the area before settling at Peterbilt, where he worked as a technician for 18 years.
In 2013, Rudy Guana, the owner of local construction company R.C. Heavy Haul, offered Berggren space in his shop to repair trucks. While still working for Peterbilt, Berggren decided to open his own truck repair business, recruiting clientele that he had met through Peterbilt.
“I just wanted to try it on my own — one last hurrah before I retire,” he said.
About four years later, Berggren built his own 13,000-square-foot shop, with eight truck bays, on a 4.5-acre lot across the street from R.C Heavy Haul. In that time, the company tripled its total revenue, growing from $800,000 in 2014 to $2.4 million in 2018, with customers from as far away as South Carolina to North Dakota and Canada.
Berggren’s wife Angie Berggren, 46, began working at the shop recently, after 15 years as a nurse at State Hospital South. She handles the bookkeeping and parts orders. She said running a family business is hard but it’s worth it.
“It’s been so cool to watch him because he mechanicked on a farm since he could hold a wrench,” Angie Berggren said. “He just worked so hard, night and day, to make this work. To watch this grow, it’s been really neat.”
Dave Berggren credits his experience at other companies for teaching him how to run a business.
“You know, I did learn a lot,” Dave Berggren said of his time at Peterbilt. “All the businesses I’ve worked for, I’ve just kind of paid attention to the do’s and don’ts — what works, what doesn’t.”
What works, Dave Berggren said, is good customer service and treating his employees well, two characteristics that can set apart a locally owned shop from a commercial one.
Berggren’s Diesel works on all kinds of trucks.
“We’ll do anything on a semi truck,” Dave Berggren said. “Commercial trucks, over-the-road trucks, highway trucks, dump trucks, pretty much any kind of truck.”
He said working on large trucks is similar to working on cars but on a bigger scale. Often, the commercial truck drivers, farmers or construction workers who drive semis can fix small problems themselves but not always.
“They’ll fix what they can and I’ll help them as much as I can,” Dave Berggren said. “What they can’t handle or they’re not comfortable fixing, we do for them.”
Guana still brings his R.C. Heavy Haul construction trucks to Berggren’s for repairs.
Winter is an off-time for construction work, due to the weather, so Guana is having his trucks inspected by Berggren’s while business is slow.
“In the winter, construction guys will be off so they’ll bring their dump trucks in and we’ll go through them and inspect them — really inspect them: lines, hoses, seals, engine stuff,” Angie Berggren said. “We go through it from top to bottom.”
Guana said he’s a regular customer for the customer service.
“Everybody’s starting to use (Dave Berggren) now,” Guana said. “A great guy and great service.”
Berggren’s has nine employees — not including the two owners — some of whom have specialized skills, such as engine work or transmissions. One of the employees is the Berggren’s son, Justin, who also worked at Peterbilt and likely will take over the business from his dad in the future.
Dave Berggren looks for three to five years’ experience in truck repair before hiring a mechanic. And, once they hire somebody, the owners try to keep them around as long as possible by treating them well.
Angie Berggren said it’s tough to find capable workers and that many of the young mechanics out of school don’t have the practical experience to work in a repair shop.
“A lot of kids think that it’s easy,” she said. “They see the commercials and the guys are clean and they plug into a truck and it’s magically fixed. That’s not how it is.”
Angie Berggren said it’s not easy working in the shop. It’s dirty, there’s heavy lifting and it’s hot in the summer and cold in the winter. But, good pay and benefits keep their mechanics around, she said.
“The skilled labor people, there aren’t as many as there should be but they get paid well,” she said. “We would like to pay them a whole lot more but they do get paid really well. If you find a good one, you have to be able to keep them.”
Berggren’s mechanics stay busy. Dave Berggren said competition is stiff in truck repair in the Idaho Falls area, both from locally owned and corporate shops, however a booming year for construction is keeping every shop busy.
A shop like Berggren’s Diesel, which relies mostly on word-of-mouth communication for attracting new customers, sets itself apart with competitive prices, knowledgeable mechanics and, of course, good customer service.