Growing potatoes in Idaho has never been a problem. Getting Idaho potatoes to distant markets has been the number one issue for Idaho’s growers and shippers.
For 91 years, the Idaho Grower Shippers Association (IGSA) has been representing Idaho’s agricultural interests in securing the best national and international cargo transportation rates for potato shipments.
Since its establishment in 1928 the organization has gone through a number of evolutions and name changes. It developed out of a need for represent and negotiate for all Idaho agricultural shipping interests.
“In 1928 our association was the Idaho Transportation Association,” said Shawn Boyle, IGSA president and general counsel. “That’ how it started. There needed to be an organization that could negotiate or work with the railroads for better service on behalf of Idaho agriculture.”
In 1945 it was re-named the Idaho Potato & Onion Shippers Association. In 1952 it became the Idaho Shippers Association and in 1960 it became the IGSA.
“Idaho is the greatest place on earth for growing potatoes, but geographically we are at a disadvantage because we are not close to the major markets for potato consumption. So transportation has been and likely will always be one of the biggest challenges our members face,” Boyle said.
For more than 70 years the association, under its various guises, has been meeting annually in Sun Valley prior to the onset of the bulk of Idaho’s potato harvest to hear from railroad and trucking representatives on how their industries are prepared to move the coming harvest. This year's convention will be held from Wednesday through Friday .
This is Boyle’s third convention since taking on the leadership role in March 2017. He estimated that between 350 and 400 people would attend the 2019 convention.
“Our mission is to be the leading resource for our membership on solving their problems through education and advocacy and networking,” Boyle said about the IGSA’s purpose. “Our annual convention is a great way to highlight that mission because it brings all three points together in one.”
Attendees include growers, representatives from the fresh pack industry, the process industry, vendors and researchers.
“We’ve evolved but many of the issues have stayed the same,” Boyle said. “From a rail perspective, some of the concern is service and being able to timely deliver your product. Some of it is the capacity and being able to get a rail car to load.”
Trucking issues are of an equal concern.
A growing shortage of long-haul truck drivers, the introduction of electronic logging devices and Department of Transportation regulations on hours of service for truck drivers has complicated the ability to meet demands across the country.
Boyle said that when a grower or shipper has spuds that are boxed up and ready to load they want to be assured that they will have a rail car or a semi-truck available to move their potatoes.
Wednesday’s session includes Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI) committee meetings throughout the day as well as research and transportation sessions.
“We’ll also have representatives from a couple of different organizations that our looking at building a cold-storage facility in Pocatello and then another organization that would build a complementary intermodal facility there in Pocatello,” Boyle said of the Wednesday session. “We see that as probably not going to happen quickly but could have a big impact on the industry.”
Thursday morning’s breakfast will feature an industry update by Frank Muir, president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission.
Boyle said that along with the IGSA’s three-tiered mission of education, advocacy and networking the organization serves to unite the potato industry.
“We really try hard to bring the industry together,” Boyle said. “The National Potato Council comes and presents. We invite Potatoes USA and of course the Idaho Potato Commission. Governor Brad Little will be there. We really are working hard to not separate ourselves but be that uniting factor for the Idaho potato industry.”
Photo captions:
Frank Muir, IPC president and CEO, during his presentation at the 2016 IGSA convention in Sun Valley.