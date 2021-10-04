POCATELLO — Idaho State University now offers an online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program through its College of Business.
ISU has offered enough online courses over the years to complete an MBA, but now has an official online MBA course accredited from the State Board of Education.
“In order to officially designate the MBA as an online program, we had to present a proposal to the University’s Graduate Faculty Council followed by the State Board of Education,” Bob Houghton, Ph.D., associate dean of the College of Business, said in a news release. “This proposal included a projected budget, including new costs and revenues, a projected student enrollment, and effects on our sister institutions.”
The State Board of Education gave unanimous approval to the proposal.
The online program works similar to other online courses at ISU where students have a number of synchronous and asynchronous courses. The synchronous courses will continue to have a set meeting time with live lecture and encourage student involvement where the asynchronous courses will have recorded lectures for the students to view through the Moodle portal that ISU utilizes.
The synchronous courses offer the flexibility of an online program with the class schedules ranging from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Zoom, according to Kristine McCarty, director of Graduate Studies and alumna of the program.
“The Master of Business Administration is an excellent option for working professionals looking to move up in their career,” McCarty said in the release. “The online MBA specifically provides a great deal of flexibility — students can complete their coursework from home or at the office; no on-campus visits are required.”
The online MBA will allow students inside and out of the state to apply to the program while paying in-state tuition, using the eISU Nonresident Tuition Waiver, the release said. Those who do not reside in the state are allowed to complete a waiver of the out-of-state tuition because it is an online program. Students will be able to complete an MBA for as little as $15,750 (based on current tuition rates) depending on the courses already completed during the students’ undergrad, making it the region’s most-affordable MBA program, the release said.
The online MBA at ISU will boast the same rigorous coursework as its in-person counterpart and will provide the students the same national accreditation. ISU’s College of Business is one of fewer than 200 schools in the world to hold accreditation in both their accounting and business programs.
ISU currently has approximately 140 students in their MBA courses and it is believed that nearly 50% of them are taking most — if not all — of their courses online. ISU will continue to accept applications for their online MBA program through Nov. 1 at isu.edu/apply. Requirements can be found on ISU’s website.