Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training is seeking applicants for the 2022 Construction Combine to be held this March.
The Construction Combine is a free, two-day training and recruiting event where job seekers age 17 and over, and those looking for experience, are introduced to basic skills from multiple areas in the construction industry, an ISU news release said.
The Construction Combine will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 30 and 31 in the Chubbuck Home Depot parking lot.
The event is a collaboration between educational institutions, local construction contractors and community members to help develop a strong construction labor force, and give opportunities to interested recruits who show potential and want to gain more experience, the release said.
ISU’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training developed the program to help meet the shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry.
Local contractors train participants in hands-on learning projects, and then have the opportunity to hire those workers who have successfully demonstrated newly-acquired skills, the release said.
On the first day of the combine, trainees are placed on a team, and participate in sessions that cover several trades such as framing, concrete, electrical, plumbing, drywall, flooring, siding and welding.
On the second day, the trainees apply their new skills by collaborating with contractors to build sheds. Once finished, the sheds are donated to local veterans at a formal ceremony at 4 p.m. March 31. The public is invited to observe on both days.
Materials are donated by Home Depot and community members, and contractors donate their time, skills and resources.
ISU’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training started the Construction Combine in 2018 in Chubbuck with 16 contractors, businesses and organizations, and more than 50 participants. In 2019, the combine was held in six different locations including Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Ontario, Oregon. Construction training has grown across the state to more than 400 high school students and adult job seekers.