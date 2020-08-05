Karole Honas has announced her retirement after 30 years. She'll be retiring at the end of the month, August 28 will be her last day at Channel 8.
Karole Honas will be signing off for her last time on August 28 as she retires after 30 years as news anchor for Channel 8.
Honas began her career at KPVI in Pocatello. She left seven years later to raise her three sons. In 1990, Channel 8 anchor Jay Hildebrandt asked her fill in for what was originally supposed to be a temporary six week position while another anchor went on maternity leave. Thirty years later and Honas is still anchoring there.
“People often say is Karole as nice as she appears? And I say she’s probably even nicer,” Jay Hildebrandt said.
It was Honas who led the initiative to create Tough Talk, a half-hour show that took on controversial topics each Sunday for years.
Honas saw her role at Channel 8 as more than just an anchor. She mentored new journalists at Channel 8 and taught broadcast producing and writing as an adjunct professor at Idaho State University
“Jay and I laugh because we both started when we were 21. And it seems like everyone else stayed the same age. Now they’re all still 21 and we’re 31. Now we’re 41. We went all the way from being coworkers to big brother, big sister, to parents to grandparents,” Honas said.
Honas also served as a member of the advisory board for the School of Journalism and Mass Media in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Idaho. She has also been an avid volunteer and board member for many eastern Idaho organizations.
Viewers can catch Honas’ last month as anchor on Channel News 8 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., & 10 p.m.