Without going further than Ammon, children can travel back in time to the era of dinosaurs, explore the mysteries of the universe and practice what may become their future careers.
Kids’ Town at the Falls is an interactive discovery center and children’s museum started by husband and wife owners Lauren and Royce Tatton in 2017. Lauren Tatton said the goal of Kids’ Town is to provide a center of hands-on learning and play for children in the Idaho Falls area.
“I’m a big hands-on learner — believer — that kids learn from doing things,” Tatton said.
She said it’s also a good way to keep children learning and active in a world where babysitters are made of circuits and wires.
“I feel like now it’s so easy to just have your kids be on an electronic,” she said.
Kids’ Town has multiple exhibits, from a stegosaurus outfitted as a slide, to an earthquake table, to a tiny town where children can practice being doctors, cashiers, servers or cooks. Tatton said the newest addition is a climbing wall, which was installed this summer. Children can come play and learn at Kids’ Town at any time, but the discovery center also serves as a preschool, where students have access to the entire learning center.
“It’s an educational-based preschool, so everything we do has a purpose,” Tatton said.
Tatton said working in the archaeological dig provides an opportunity to learn about dinosaurs, learning about space involves looking at the sky through a telescope and “community health week” means time spent in the built-in grocery store. Tatton said a record 80 children are signed up for this year’s preschool.
For those who do not want to commit to the full-on preschool, Kids’ Town also offers six-week classes in art, dance, science and foreign language.
“It’s convenient and not high pressure,” Tatton said.
The next six-week dance session begins Sept. 19. All classes will be taught on Thursday afternoons, with classes for ages 3 to 4 taught from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., ages 4 and 5 taught from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and ages 6 to 8 receiving 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. lessons.
Tatton said another learning opportunity Kids’ Town provides is a forum for members of the community to speak to children. The center recently held a fire safety day, in which a local firefighter attended and children were able to use the fire hose and explore the truck. She said another example is when a doctor came to talk about back-to-school germs.
All in all, Kids’ Town is a kind of an all-in-one destination for children, said Ammon resident Jennifer Simpson. Simpson, who has five children ranging in ages from 11 months to 9 years, said she is a frequent visitor to the discovery center. She said while her 9-year-old explores STEM boxes, her 11-month-old can stay safe in the crawling area.
“Every age can find something they love,” she said. “For me that’s great, because all of my kids can be happy in one place, and that doesn’t always happen.”
Kids’ Town at the Falls is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and information can be found at kidstownatthefalls.com.