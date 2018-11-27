Laura Lewis is now the owner of the Batteries Plus Bulbs stores in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, but looking at her early career, one might not have guessed that owning retail stores was in the cards.
Lewis went back to school when she was closing in on 40 years old and worked as a financial engineer in Pittsburgh for several years before deciding to buy a Batteries Plus Bulbs franchise in Idaho Falls when her husband retired in 2006.
Now she owns the franchise at 1021 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello in addition to the one at 2182 Channing Way in Idaho Falls.
Given Lewis’ unconventional career path, her interest in philanthropy — specifically benefiting veterans — and her philosophy on how to help employees succeed, the East Idaho Business Journal recently interviewed her. The following is that interview.
East Idaho Business Journal: It sounds like you’ve had quite the journey in your professional life. Can you give me some background on yourself before we delve into other things?
Laura Lewis: I’m kind of what you might call a late bloomer. I was a freshman at the University of Pittsburgh at the age of 37. I decided late to go to school, and that was a lot of fun. Going to school was my full-time job so I got my bachelor’s degree in three years and went straight on into (Master of Business Administration) and then went to work for a small company in Pittsburgh with some really innovative ideas. I was doing a job called financial engineering, a lot of statistics and stuff like that but my degrees are in business and database marketing.
After I had been working for that company for several years and was rapidly approaching my 50th birthday, I determined that a) the company was not going to survive long term and b) I didn’t really want to work for anybody else because I’m too stubborn and c) nobody would want me to work for them because I’m too stubborn. So it seemed like a good idea to start my own business. I’m not an innovator so the idea of a franchise made perfect sense to me — find somebody who’s already doing it well and follow the rule book and you will find success. I found Batteries Plus Bulbs and started the first store in Idaho Falls in 2008 and opened the second store in Pocatello in 2010.
EIBJ: Tell me a bit about your businesses in Idaho Falls and Pocatello and why you love doing what you do.
LL: If you come to visit our store, we will become your favorite store — you will be addicted.
EIBJ: Why’s that?
LL: Our specialty is helping people solve problems. Along the way, we sell batteries and lightbulbs. And I mean batteries of every kind, everything from car batteries to little hearing aid batteries, cellphone batteries, camera batteries, computer batteries, and everything in between.
In addition, on the light bulb side, we are really good at solving problems. So if you’ve ever gone to a big-box store and you want to buy a light bulb, then you kind of stand there and look at these big quantities of light bulbs in confusion because they’re not really clear what they are. But we specialize in helping people solve problems. Our associates are very well trained. They know all the different batteries and light bulbs. We also do device repairs, so we fix screens and buttons on cellphones and tablets. We do key fobs.
EIBJ: Why is it that you love doing what you do?
LL: I really like helping customers. It took me a long time to realize that my favorite part of this job is being on the sales floor helping customers.
I’ll tell you my favorite customer service story. Many years ago down in Pocatello, I had a customer come in and they had a little plastic box that holds photos on five sides and had batteries in the bottom of it and they were very concerned that we get them exactly the right battery — so much so that even though we had the batteries they needed in the store, they ordered batteries that had exactly the same number on them so they would be exactly right. When they came in to pick up the batteries we had ordered for them, I put them in and in the bottom of the device was a recorder and the recording was their daughter, who had died, talking to their granddaughter. We were all in tears. It was a $3 sale, and it was probably the most important sale I have ever made. Taking care of people like that and making sure you meet their needs and exceed their expectations, that works for me and floats my boat almost every day.
EIBJ: Are there any plans for business expansion in the future?
LL: I probably won’t expand outside of Idaho. This is where my husband and I have chosen for him to retire and eventually for me to retire. We love living in Eastern Idaho and actually moved back here from Pittsburgh when my husband retired in 2006. But there is a possibility of expansion. Eastern Idaho is growing pretty quickly. Although when I started this business, there was not enough population in the Upper Valley to justify a store there, that could happen now. There’s also the possibility of Twin Falls, but it’s a little bit daunting because it’s 185 miles from my front door to the freeway exit to Twin Falls. But if I had the right person to manage a store for me there, I would consider opening a store there. It’s a place that really needs a Batteries Plus Bulbs store.
EIBJ: What would you tell people who are unhappy with their careers but wary of taking the plunge into trying something new?
LL: I would tell them to have the courage of their conviction. I don’t judge a person’s success on whether they’re making money or not; it’s whether or not they are happy in their lives. If you’re not happy with what you’re doing, then go find something that makes you happy. Yeah, there are going to be challenges along the way, — there are going to be some big challenges along the way — but if you’re scared about “How am I going to pay the bills?” ask, “Have you always paid your bills?” If yes, move forward. If no, well, then you need to solve that problem before you start a new career.
EIBJ: What are some tips you have on starting and growing your own business?
LL: Careful planning is always a good idea. I have spoken to several people who didn’t really put together a good business plan before they started and they are surprised to find themselves in trouble a year or two later when things that they didn’t think about come back to bite them. My degrees in business and my practical experience helped me and I understood I needed to have a seven-year plan. In terms of growing your business, just put your head down and keep working. You have to have goals and you have to understand what you need to do to meet them. Then then occasionally, you have to sit down and think about whether those goals are still appropriate.
EIBJ: What are some of your tips for empowering your employees?
LL: A lot of times when you go into a store, customers ask for something and the answer they get is either “no” or “I’ll have to check with somebody.” I try not to put my employees in that position, so there are a couple things I do to help them feel like they know what I would do if I were standing there.
I will tell my employees absolutely anything they want to know about how I run the business, with the exception of how much people are paid. By teaching them about the process, then they can feel confident that when the time comes to make a decision that they will be prepared to make that decision correctly.
The most important rule we have for our employees is that nobody gets in trouble for taking care of the customer. So if they make a decision that isn’t necessarily the decision I would have made, rule No. 1, if they were honestly doing their best to take care of the customer, then they’re not in trouble over it.
Second, I make sure they understand enough about how the business works, in terms of cost and profit, and I’ve given them a set of parameters, that they can make a decision themselves on what to do about a customer who’s either asking for an extra discount or asking something that is out of the ordinary. I want them to feel comfortable doing that.
EIBJ: What is unique about doing business in Southeast Idaho?
LL: I talk to other Batteries Plus owners all around the country. And the thing that seems to stand out when we’re comparing war stories, so to speak, is that everybody has the occasional customer who is more interesting than most to deal with. But we seem to have more customers who are coming in and looking to help someone else. An example would be a neighbor coming in to pick up a car battery for his elderly neighbor who needs a new car battery and couldn’t possibly it in themselves. It happens more often than you can imagine. Or somebody just stopping by to pick up hearing aid batteries for their mother, their grandmother, their friend next door. It gives you a warm fuzzy feeling.
EIBJ: Can you tell me about your philanthropic endeavors in your business and specifically why you want to help veterans?
LL: Our country would not be free if we didn’t have the people who are willing to go out and lay down their lives to protect us. We do a couple different things. Twice a year, we run a special where every time somebody comes in for a watch battery change, we donate $3 to our local veterans organization, and we also ask customers if they are interested in donating. I’ve been doing this for about seven or eight years now, and we’ve raised $10,000 to $15,000. It all goes to local vets, not some big national organization. It stays right in our community. In addition, there’s a fantastic organization based in Idaho Falls called the Veterans Mobility Corporation. They accept donated wheelchairs, rehabilitate them and get them into the hands of veterans or their family members who really need powered wheelchairs. We’ve worked with them for years, providing them with batteries at as low a cost as we possibly can so that they can make their donations stretch further.
EIBJ: Why do you think it’s important for local businesses to get involved in endeavors like that?
LL: We are part of the community, and the community supports us. It’s absolutely critical that we take care of the members of our community. And that’s one of the special things about Eastern Idaho because it’s not just a few people in Eastern Idaho that help each other and support the community. It is very widespread.