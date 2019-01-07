Lincoln Court Retirement Community is the newest assisted living facility in the state to be awarded a Gold Star rating by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The facility was one of 11 homes in Idaho to receive the rating in 2018. The rating is given to retirement homes that are found to have no deficiencies after they are inspected for potential abuses or apply for an updated license. Residential Assisted Living Facility Program inspectors conduct interviews with the staff and residents, investigate the facility’s finances and note the physical traits of the building when rating a facility. The RALF rating system also provides Silver Star ratings to homes which have minor problems that do not affect the welfare of their residents.
“With this award, you have joined the exclusive ranks of just a handful of (assisted living homes) that meet this exceptional standard of care,” RALF program supervisor Jamie Simpson wrote in the letter accompanying the award to Lincoln Court.
Lincoln Court executive director Matthew Johnson said the award was the first time in 40 years that the facility had received the Gold Star ranking from the state. The facility is also the largest that currently holds a Gold Star ranking, with 148 beds for residents.
“When the state comes in, they don’t come with just one or two people. They send a team of five investigators who dig through everything at the facility,” Johnson said.
The other facility in eastern Idaho which received a Gold Star in 2018 was Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby, a 16-bed facility which was rated last January. Two other locations in eastern Idaho also currently hold a Gold Star ranking — Lily and Syringa in Idaho Falls and Teton Valley Residential Care in Victor.