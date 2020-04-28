Kent Lott got his first job in a movie theater when he was just 16 years old. He quickly took to running the projector, which, at the time, was dangerous due to the flammability of film. Teenagers generally weren't allowed such a tricky job, but Lott showed an unusual skill for the machine.
“I was really drawn to the projector. I loved running film for people coming to relax and escape for a while,” Lott said.
Decades later and Lott now has three movie theaters of his own in eastern Idaho. In 1993, he purchased the Centre Twin Theater and in 2002, he bought the Paramount Tripleplex. After Blackfoot residents approached him about the need for a theater in Blackfoot, he opened the Blackfoot Movie Mill in 2017. Collectively, the three theaters are known as "Royal Theaters."
This year, two new mega-theaters will begin construction in Idaho Falls. Snake River Landing's Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatre will have 10 screens and Jackson Hole Junction's ShowBiz Cinemas’ Bowling, Movies and More! will have eight screens, including a four-story tall SDX screen.
This won't be Lott's first experience with new competition. In 2000, the Regal Edwards Grand Teton came to town. Lott watched his sales fall by 70%.
A couple years later, however, his customers started to return, drawn to his low prices and friendly customer service.
With these new theaters coming in, Lott decided it was time to modernize. The remodels were originally planned to take place over a year and a half. But when the virus hit and theaters everywhere closed, he decided he might as well get it all done during the shutdown, partly as a way to keep his employees on.
“We’ve put all of our staff back to work now. Everybody is cleaning and scrubbing. We’re trying to keep everyone busy,” Lott said.
The remodel includes new stadium seating with newer chairs. Lott is also replacing cabinets in the concession areas, replacing pink tile with more “modern-looking” tile and repainting parts of the floor. The theaters are upgrading their sound from 5.1 to 7.1 audio.
Lott also bought new air fryers in order to update his menu. The theaters' menus will include mozzarella sticks, chicken strips, corn dog bites, Nathan’s hot dogs, pizzas and pretzels.
A new online reserved seating system will give viewers easier access than ever to their movie food.
“If you come in and order a pizza, you tell us your seat number then we can bring it in to you when it’s done," Lott said.
Though Lott guesses it will be some time before the reserved seating is possible. He anticipates needing to space people out to allow proper social distancing.
“We’ll have to strategically place people. We’ll put families together, then probably a row between them and so forth,” Lott said.
The Center and Paramount theaters have now been in the Lott family for nearly three decades. And they don’t plan on changing that any time soon. While all of Lott’s children worked in the theaters through their teenage years, it was his son Brandon Lott who fell in love with the industry just as hard as his father. He is as passionate about new theater technology as Lott was about old projectors. Brandon now assists in running Royal Theaters.
“We’re pretty committed to doing what we do and we hope people will continue coming here. We feel like if we do this upgrade, more people will want to support us," Lott said.