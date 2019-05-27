The homes are small, but the business is big.
Tiny homes are a growing trend in the U.S., and they've come to Idaho. Businesses are selling them and local governments are making changes to city codes to accommodate the little domiciles.
What is a tiny home?
Don't overthink it. It's a very small house, typically less than 500 square feet. It's small enough to be an apartment, but it's not — it's a stand-alone structure. And many of them are portable. (Try asking your landlord if you can pick up and move your apartment somewhere else — you won't get your security deposit back.)
More than half of U.S. adults would consider living in a home smaller than 600 square feet, including 63 percent of millennials, according to a survey by the National Association of Home Builders.
At least one business in Idaho Falls has noticed the trend, and its tiny home sales are growing.
SmartMods is a manufactured and modular homes dealer, based in Logan, Utah, with offices in Idaho Falls and Wyoming.
While the company has been selling mostly modular homes for the last 26 years, Alan Eskelsen, sales manager in the Idaho Falls office, has been pushing tiny homes since he started working there three years ago.
"I just think they're cool," he said. "Year over year, we're selling more and more of them. Nationwide there's a lot of people that are starting to do it now. I think Idaho is finally catching on and adapting to it."
In 2016, SmartMods sold eight tiny homes. In 2017, it sold 13. And last year, it sold 23, a 188 percent increase over three years.
SmartMods' tiny homes are built in Weiser. They're built to meet one of three home specifications: recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured home or modular home.
All of SmartMods' tiny homes are portable at first. RV-style and manufactured homes can still be moved after they've been set up, but modular homes are immovable once they're installed.
"All of them are going to be already made and you ship it," Eskelson said. "It has to be picked up by a semi. Manufactured homes ... will always be portable at some point. The modular homes are built just like a stick home is built. It has to go on a foundation and once it's there it's a permanent home."
SmartMods' tiny homes are between 398 and 450 square feet. They have some of the amenities you'll find in a regular-sized home, such as a refrigerator and oven. Some of the amenities are similar to what you would find in an RV, such as a 20-gallon water heater that has to be switched on when in use.
One of the bestsellers is an RV-style home with a loft. A bigger home has an attached deck with a wood-burning fireplace.
"We've had people do a little bit of everything with them," Eskelson said. "We've had people using them more for vacation homes. And also we've had people buy them and live in them full time."
Why are more people buying tiny homes?
Lots of people see them on television: "Everyone that we have that comes in here they're like, 'Oh we've seen tiny homes on HGTV,'" Eskelson said.
Others want to live off the grid, and take on the challenge that a tiny home, especially a secluded one, can bring.
But there can be practical reasons to buy a tiny home, as well.
"I think a lot of it's just the affordability," Eskelson said. "Obviously, real estate here's just going through the roof."
An average SmartMods tiny home costs $53,000. The median home selling price in Bonneville County was $205,450 in April.
Patrick Malone, a real estate agent with Century 21 High Desert, said recently he's been getting a lot of requests for tiny homes. It's not surprising, considering housing prices are 34 percent higher today than they were a decade ago and rental vacancies are hovering at 1 percent.
The reason more tiny homes aren't popping up around Idaho Falls, according to Malone, is uncertainty about zoning requirements.
"Most of them, right now, are classified as RVs," Malone said.
While there are benefits to RV-style tiny homes — "When you put it on the property, it doesn't increase your property taxes," and "there's not a lot of building permits that are required," Eskelson said — some people want a neighborhood, community feel.
In many cities, including Idaho Falls, RV-style and manufactured homes, or any home that's on wheels, can't be set up in a residential zone. It has to go in an RV park.
"For any dwelling unit on wheels, as many tiny homes are, those fall into the same category as a travel trailer and are limited to areas such as RV parks or the Residential Mobile Home (RMH) Zone," said Brad Cramer, director of Idaho Falls' Community Development Services, in an email. "These often don't meet building code requirements, have true sewage or plumbing facilities, etc."
Non-mobile tiny homes can meet city requirements, but Cramer said it may take some "creativity."
"A tiny home could be built in a neighborhood where residences are allowed as long as it was built to the same standards as any other home: foundation, sewer, water, power, all applicable building codes, etc.," Cramer said. "Idaho Falls doesn't have a prohibition on tiny homes, but we also don't have any specific regulations for them as a stand-alone housing product. We will treat them like any other residential unit. A word of caution, though, is that may not be true for various neighborhoods' restrictive covenants (homeowner association rules)."
Cramer said the current Idaho Falls building code was written in 2015, before the tiny home craze. But the 2018 code, which will take effect in 2021, will have a specific section on tiny homes, he said.
In the future, tiny home communities could sprout up in eastern Idaho. Eskelson said developers have reached out to SmartMods about building tiny home communities in Blackfoot.
"I think you're going to start seeing more and more things like that," he said.