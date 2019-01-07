Movie theaters across the United States see a natural increase in moviegoers around the holidays.
It’s not rocket science. Students and parents are off for the holidays and theaters provide an escape during the cold, winter months. Many studios also release blockbusters in December to capitalize on the increased number of moviegoers and to create buzz for awards season.
Friday at Edwards Cinemas in Idaho Falls, a line of 15-plus people waited in line as families came in packs around 1 p.m.
And Idaho Falls’ locally owned cinemas are no different.
Centre Theater, on Park Avenue, enjoyed a slight increase in moviegoers this holiday season, manager Brandon Lott said, as the local manager said he was able to work more high schoolers over the break due to the increase in attendance.
“It’s nice on the breaks when kids come home and people come to the theater,” Lott said.
From Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, theaters across the country made $187,991,425 through 72 different movie showings, according to box office data.
While Lott said he did not have specific attendance numbers for the previous two weeks, he said it was nice to see some viewers come to a local cinema — a niche medium that continues to compete with larger, corporatized theaters.
“We’re locally owned and operated, so we got a personal feel,” Lott said. “We have a lot of customers that come in regularly.”
In terms of management style, Lott said he’ll work high schoolers on break more during the holiday season due to their hours being more flexible. He said he employs 20 high schoolers in Idaho Falls and about 25 in Blackfoot.
And although the movie lineup may not be able to compete with the larger national chains, Lott said his crew values customer service first — especially during the busy months.
At the Paramount Triplex Theater, also operated by Lott, old showings of “Creed 2,” “The Nutcracker” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” were featured.
“The corporate funding is hard to compete with,” Lott said. “The reason people go to the movies is that they want to see the newest movies, and we try to keep that in mind, but I think what set us apart is our customer service. We feel like if we treat (moviegoers) like family, they’ll come back.”